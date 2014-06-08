Best and Worst of the 2014 Tony Awards: Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Carole King

The 2014 Tony Awards gave us host Hugh Jackman at his bounciest and most ebullient, which is only appropriate considering the Tonys are routinely the most exciting telecast of the year. Every performer is a supreme talent, and every tune is an instant classic (or a revered classic — especially in the case of songs from “Beautiful: The Carole King Muiscal” or “Aladdin”). We racked up the best and worst moments of the decadent evening.
Louis…yes, ‘On My Own’ is a showstopping number from ‘Les Mis,’ but even more so is the First Act-ender ‘One Day More,’ which was the song that ACTUALLY opened up tonight’s Tony Awards featuring the Revival cast.
Thank you for correcting that mistake. The song was ‘One Day More’ a very complex rendering of the show’s various themes layered one on top the other. A very exciting method of building to the final measures of everyone singing the same theme.
The ‘Les Mis’ number was actually ‘One Day More,’ the incredible ensemble song which ends Act I of the show. ‘On My Own’ is what Eponine sings when she’s wandering about in the middle of the night fantasizing about Marius loving her. Big difference. Please get it right. Otherwise, your write-up was pretty spot-on.
Was Hugh Jackman on “excessively ebullient” pills of some sort? We usually love him, but this was a bit much.
The show lacked the usual “New York class” and seemed
more Hollywood than New York. We liked the musical
and drama numbers the best.
Agree. Hugh Jackman has been far better in the past. His hopping opening made me dizzy and I stopped watching. I also noticed that because of how his bow tie meshed with this beard, his beard looked like it had two points at the bottom. It made me laugh.
Another Worst was the omission of the In Memoriam segment. No recap of Mickey Rooney?
I cannot remember the last time I sat through anything as poorly put together as last nights Tony Awards..
Having to read what the opening number was referencing is not how the impression the first 4 minutes should have on one’s audience and while Jackman is more than talented and quite likable to make the show work one needs some creative writing.
Let the Tony’s be what is has been for years; a night for the Broadway community to celebrate their own not go into competition with The Peoples Choice Awards.
‘One Day More’ looked like a community theatre production of ‘Les Miserables’ had been subbed in for the Broadway version at the last possible moment.
The ‘Gentleman’s Guide…’ performance was a classy highlight, and the quick change introduction by Jefferson Mays was the night’s theatrical highlight.
Other highlights: Neil Patrick Harris, as Hedwig and himself, kissing his boyfriend. Jessie Mueller’s dance in the aisle and Kelli O’Hara’s swoon during the Best Actress in a Musical intro. Sophie Okonedo’s “Blimey”.
Are you all crazy! Loved everything Hugh Jackman did especially the bouncing. It was different and refreshing. Loved the Aladin guy! Could have done with NPH?
The omission of IN MEMORIUM from the broadcast was shameful and disrespectful to the theatre community as well as to the audience,