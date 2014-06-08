Best and Worst of the 2014 Tony Awards: Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Carole King

The 2014 Tony Awards gave us host Hugh Jackman at his bounciest and most ebullient, which is only appropriate considering the Tonys are routinely the most exciting telecast of the year. Every performer is a supreme talent, and every tune is an instant classic (or a revered classic — especially in the case of songs from “Beautiful: The Carole King Muiscal” or “Aladdin”). We racked up the best and worst moments of the decadent evening. 

After scrolling through the gallery, let us know what you thought of tonight's show in the comments.

