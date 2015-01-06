The Best and Worst Reality TV Hosts Ever

Emceeing a reality show seems like a simple task until you realize the complex skill set it requires: a game show host's sense of stakes, an actor's sense of drama, improvisational savoir-faire, the confidence not to freak out on live TV (sometimes), and the ability to connect with ridiculous contestants, a fickle audience, and a loony panel of judges. It's hard work for shiny people.

As we jump into another season of “The Bachelor,” which I consider the Olympics for boring symmetrical people, we decided to think about the best and worst reality hosts of all time. Who stands the test of time? Who was legendarily horrible? They're all here, and they're all in the running towards becoming America's Next Top Or Bottom Model Reality Hosts.