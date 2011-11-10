The best and worst, worst, worst of the 2011 CMA Awards

Is it still 2011? The 45th annual CMA Awards just wrapped and as they showed shots from the opening musical numbers over the closing credits, they seemed so long ago that I”d forgotten they”d taken place.
Before I unleash here, let”s get it straight that I love country music. I grew up in the south, went to college in Nashville and started my career there, so these criticisms aren”t coming from some left coaster who has an elite disdain and instant dismissiveness for the genre so prevalent in people in Los Angeles and New York. Plus, I have greatly enjoyed the CMA Awards in years past.
Having said that, this year”s show suffered from tragically bad pacing, generally boring performances, enough tacky fashion mistakes to make a K-Mart shopper scream for mercy, sloppy announcing, and a pandering to pop music that was insulting to the country genre.
Here”s our breakdown of the best and the worst, worst, and worst of the night.
BEST:
Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, returning for a fourth year, have a fun, energetic brother/sister banter and were thoroughly charming. They brought to life often tired jokes with nice timing and a playful willingness. As one point, Paisley joked about hosting the Oscars, but if the Muppets aren”t available, the Academy could certainly do worse.
The tribute to Glen Campbell, featuring Vince Gill, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley playing the trio of Jimmy Webb hits that hallmark Campbell”s career, accompanied by Webb, was poignant, moving and a musical highlight. That is until even it went sideways: they called Campbell to the stage, but when he strapped on a guitar like he was going to join in while the orchestra continued playing “Galveston,” the show cut to commercial. Huh?
Miranda Lambert”s spirited performance of “Baggage Claim.” Her outfit, with its silver emblem that cut up into her chest, was rather unfortunate, but she didn”t let it dampen her blazing (literally, at one point), spunky set. Plus, she had her trademark pink microphone.
Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter”s languid, low-key performance of the beautiful “You and Tequila.” Seated on stools, strumming acoustic guitars, and showing off their great harmonies, the pair provided an intimate, authentic moment.
WORST:
The endless thumping for current and upcoming movies. Maybe this was the Oscars. Between Blake Shelton and Kenny Loggins” weirdly off-kilter, awkward rendition of “Footloose” that opened the show, “Twilight/Immortals” star Kellan Lutz, Miss Piggy shilling for “The Muppets,” and Reese Witherspoon (who, at least, is from Nashville), I had to make sure that they weren”t handing out statues of naked gold men to the winners.
Did these people look in a mirror before leaving home? Country males have always, for the most part, been hopeless when it comes to fashion, dressing way too casually for the occasion or wearing the cowboy tux (you know the atrocious look: the tux jacket with jeans), but many of the women, especially the always-impeccably dressed Taylor Swift and Jennifer Nettles, have really brought a sense of style. Not tonight. We”ve already mentioned Miranda Lambert (did we add she had on fringe as well?). Sara Evans, who is tall and model thin, wore skin-tight tux pants and a black top with a horrific corset belt that cut her in half and was tremendously unflattering; Carrie Underwood, who changed every commercial break, had some gorgeous outfits, but also had some cringe-worthy misses, including some weird short set styled like a men”s suit and topped with a fedora, and a floral number accompanied by some pink sparkly thing in her hair as if she were 5 years old. But that can all be forgiven. What can”t be is Natasha Bedingfield”s fuzzy brown skirt that looked like it was made from Mr. Snuffleupagus. What?
The inferiority complex that continues in country music. It seems like every fading pop artist decides to try his or her hand at country, whether it”s Jessica Simpson, Bret Michaels, Aaron Lewis or dozens of others (Darius Rucker is the only true success story in the list). This year, it”s Lionel Richie, who has recorded a duets album of his hits with country artists. So the CMA Awards gave him a huge plug and allowed him to perform three tunes with three artists, including a wretched version of that country chestnut, “Dancing on the Ceiling” with Rascal Flatts (who were having a really off night in both their Richie performance and their duet with Bedingfield). Some of the cross genre fits were fantastic, like Zac Brown Band playing “Georgia” with Gregg Allman or the aforementioned Chesney/Potter duet (which is our favorite song on Chesney”s album). But Sugarland”s pairing with Matt Nathanson (who copped some serious Bono moves) to play “Run” from his album, seemed like a abuse of country fans” time, even though Nathanson and Nettles had wicked hot chemistry, and was downright cruel to the seldom seen Kristian Bush (yeah, he”s the other person in the duo), who”s been marginalized enough.
Bless Faith Hill”s heart. Her last studio album (excluding a holiday set) was 2005″s “Fireflies.” Tonight marked her big return. Excuse me, but after years in the studio, first with Brendan O”Brien, then Bryan Kennedy and now Byron Gallimore, the best they can do is “Come Home,” a warmed-over Ryan Tedder song that already appears on a OneRepublic album? Really? I”m sorry, but that does not bode well when that”s the strongest track you”ve got. Plus, her performance was totally off kilter. She sounded rough in spots seemed to think she was performing an uptempo song and started jumping around and bouncing. What I heard was a very weak ballad.
What did you think of the show? Share your thoughts below.
Brad and Carrie were witty as always (loved the camo blazer on Brad -a nod to his latest song, perhaps?)
Your Mr Snuffleupagus comment regarding Natasha’s dress was perfect! I thought the same thing when I saw it. The dress from the video would’ve been a better choice.
I love Miranda Lambert but her WWF Championship belt-like-corset was fashion “don’t”.
We needed more Glen Campbell and less Lionel Richie. Why do the CMA’s feel the need to continually integrate other musical genres within the show? Although I’m a big Lionel Richie fan he’s not the first name I’m going to blurt out as a top country performer when I compete on “Family Feud”.
There is only one reason I watch this show. Carrie Underwood.
Amen brother!
DN, I sure miss Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Willie and Waylon, George Straight. Country music today sounds like a desperate attempt to combine all music flavors. Where is the substance. To much bling. I had to “RUN” away from the tv.
Very disappointed in Faith’s performance. Is it just me, or did all of the new Artists’ performances outshine the veterans? I saw a couple of them adjusting their microphones in their back pockets…I’m hoping they had technical difficulties and that everyone really didn’t sound that bad!
Feel like you were a bit harsh… There were some really good performances last night. Anyone that has watched the CMA’s before know that the show is just a chance for some of the best stars to perform. Lady A, Band Perry, Taylor Swift, Brad and Carrie all gave great performances.
Also, who cares what the people dress like? This is Nashville, not hollywood. There is always something refreshing about them just dressing and being themselves… not fake like most other award shows are like.
I think you were spot-on about Matt Nathanson’s Bono moves, but you were way off as I think that was one of the best vocal duets of the night. I recommend you re-listen to their performance without watching and I’m sure you’ll agree! Loved their performance.
Flatts didn’t have an off night….they always stink live.
Glenn Campbell has Alzheimer’s. Cutting to commercial was probably a kind gesture.
As for the weirdness of Richie being on a country awards show, the real weirdness is he didn’t sing *his* great country song (recorded when he was with The Commodores), “Sail On.”
And yeah, this review is a little harsh; country events are judged by a different standard because their audience is different (generally not centered in NYC/LA). I think a bit of down-home tastelessness is usually called for here.
Fritanga–I don’t think they ever planned to have Glen speak because of his Alzheimer’s, and they may indeed have done him a favor, but it was still odd to have him strip on the guitar and then OUT. Your tastelessness comment made me laugh, but country music has fought very hard to make sure its judged by the same standard as other genres/awards shows, as it should be, so I don’t buy that it should be judged by a different standard. Boring is boring no matter what the genre. Again, I say this as someone who loves country music and has seen some great CMA Award shows. TOTALLY agree that I wish we’d heard “Sail On.” He performs that with Tim McGraw on his new album, but i’m guessing Tim didn’t want to perform as he was obviously there
LOL Mr. Snuffleupagus yes thought the same thing regarding that skirt. What was she thinking. I “yawn” at all the dress changes for Carrie, find it really stupid and unnecessary; however, that is why I watch from home and don’t make those big buck decisions.
Seems to me like the monitors were bad – pretty much all the performers on “the big stage” sounded off. You know there’s a problem with the sound when Rascal Flatts is off.
Interesting read. I agree on most accounts, particularly with regard to Paisley and Underwood’s hosting, and Chesney and Potter’s performance being among the highlights. Besides the shameless movie plugging you mentioned, it also bugs me how ABC plugs their latest programming by having the stars of Revenge, Modern Family, etc. present awards. It feels undignified and slightly disrespectful to the music that should really be the focus of attention.
I really like Brad and Carrie as people and performers but can’t agree with your appraisal of their hosting. The jokes were often lame, the banter mindless, and the joke about Keith Urban’s height compared to Nicole didn’t seem to appeal to Nicole, and I thought it was pointless. And how many times on these shows is Brad going to make a joke about his marriage or his wife before she beats him with a baseball bat? Does he think it’s funny. Does anyone?
The CMA’s are supposed to be different from the other Country Music Award shows but, it looks like the CMA’s are now in bed with the networks, Hollywood, and sponsers.
There are many country stars tha could have been used as presenters but, we get Miss Piggy and other because they have a new movie to “plug” (The Muppet Movie, Twilght, and others).
Can our Country artists sing? It sure did not sound like it. I don’t know if they can’t hear because of the venue or they are trying to over sing everything but, most of the performances were terrible. OFF KEY! The only one that sounded decent was Eric Church.
What has happended to the Hall of Fame inductees don’t they deserve to be seen or heard. Instead we get Lionel Richie another has been pop artist who now wants to be a country star. Give me a break!
Come on CMA leadership have some character, stand up for country music and be different. You use to be THE COUNTRY MUSIC award show that ment something now your just part of the crowd lowering yourself to their standards.
Get back to Country Music!!
I was soooo disappointed. I am a country music lover new, traditional it doesn’t matter to me as long as it’s good music. The sound system sucked and they needed to put more work into that rather than over production! The music can hold it’s own! It doesn’t need all that crap surrounding it!!
I hate to say it, but I am afraid that true country music is dead, especially after seeing this awards show. Also Taylor Swift IS NOT a country singer, she is POP pure and simple, she does not deserve to win any more “country” awards