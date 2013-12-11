The best ensembles of 2013

Everyone had a keen eye on this morning’s Screen Actors Guild nominations because, as ever, the group’s Best Ensemble category can be highly indicative of where the Best Picture Oscar race might be heading. But i’s also a unique opportunity for actors to spotlight their own through recognition of a movie’s cast, something critics often do on the precursor circuit but the Academy hasn’t taken to yet.
Unfortunately, more often than not, that merely translates to a slew of SAG notices for big, sprawling casts full of movie stars. That’s doubly unfortunate in a year such as 2013, which has been an exemplary study in brilliant ensemble work, from studio productions to indie players and all points in between. So it seemed our own spotlight was in order.
The gallery story below features my top 11 ensemble performances of the year (in alphabetical order). But what’s stunning, really, are the great casts that didn’t make the cut. Films like “Before Midnight,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Drinking Buddies,” “Frances Ha,” “Fruitvale Station,” “In a World…,” “Prisoners,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “Spring Breakers” could easily have made this list, and I imagine “August: Osage County” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” would have made plenty others (they certainly made the SAG cut). It was simply an exemplary year for top tier cast work.
Click through to see my thoughts on the year in ensembles, and feel free to offer up your own favorites in the comments section below.
Prisoners would probably be my #1 ensemble this year.
Probably my #12.
I agree completely, it’s a shame it’s not listed here.
A few more options to throw in the mix could be:
Blue Jasmine, The Company You Keep, Dallas Buyers Club, Thanks for Sharing and The Way, Way Back.
Prisoners and 12 Years a Slave are my top two.
I think it’s Jake’s best work since Zodiac, maybe even his best work to date. I also believe Terrence does his best work since Hustle & Flow. All this in addition to a side of Hugh Jackman that we’ve never seen before.
Thanks for spotlighting McBride, he’d easily be on my supporting actor ballot from what I’ve seen so far this year.
Beyond the Hills, In the House, Blancanieves… I guess foreign films need not apply.
A Hijacking, maybe, but no, foreign ensembles didn’t pop for me this year like these did.
‘Prisoners’ for me. Such interesting work from everyone involved.
Gosh American Hustle is so boring and is so overrated.
Out of what I’ve seen so far:
1. “The Way, Way Back”
2. “Nebraska”
3. “12 Years a Slave”
4. “Frances Ha”
5. “Blue Jasmine
It makes me sad Blue Jasmine is being left on the sidelines at the end of the year except for cate blanchett’s extraordinary performance. Critics were quick to embrace when it was released, but now the narrative seems to be she was the only good part of it. A shame because I thought the work of the ensemble was tremendous and it was one of Allen’s best directed efforts in years. Maybe the academy will bite.
Totally agree. Everyone delivered top-notch performances, plus the fact that it features such an eclectic group of actors makes this a delicious treat to watch….
I mean, who would have thought to put Andrew Dice Clay in the same scene with Cate Blanchett??
Still crossing my fingers for Sally Hawkins. Maybe the Academy will give her well deserved nomination.
Definitely something I thought of for this.
It’s wild that Blue Jasmine did not get an ensemble nod. Hawkins and Cannavale are fantastic.
It was never meant to be an awards player but The Best Man Holiday is best example of what an ensemble should be. Everyone practically sung their roles.
The most spectacular and starriest cast of the year featuring the cream of acting royalty was definitely in You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet. And every one those titans delivers a performance to die for. Extra-ordinary ensemble work.
Frances Ha was also very good. As was Stranger By The Lake.
short term 12 is a little overrated, it gets kind of cliche in the second half of the film ; 12 Years a Slave is going to go down in history as an all time great