The best performances of 2013

This has been an exceptional year for a certain breed of acting, I’ve found. There has been a wave of unaffected work, eschewing capital “A” acting for a certain lived-in thing that is rare enough as it is, let alone prevalent throughout a year’s greatest performances.
I wanted to pay some tribute to that, and to a number of more outwardly vibrant portraits this year that also go toward making it an exemplary year. It has been said a few times that 2013 has been a great year for movies, but that quality is owed in no small part to the work we saw on the screen.
Before we get to the best of the best, though, there are a couple of performances that didn’t make it that I’d like to spotlight here. The charismatic determination of Matthew McConaughey in both “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Mud,” for instance, or the colorful caricature James Franco offers in “Spring Breakers” that nevertheless hints at some deep sadness. The voice-only passion of Scarlett Johansson in “Her” deserves mention, as does the textbook comedic precision of Emma Thompson in “Saving Mr. Banks” and the startling confidence of Miles Teller in “The Spectacular Now.”
Bruce Dern in “Nebraska,” Forest Whitaker in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” Barkhad Abdi in “Captain Phillips,” all portraits of quiet grace, to say nothing of the brilliant tandem of Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in “Blue is the Warmest Color.” And the moving builds offered by Veerle Baetens in “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” Paulina Garcia in “Gloria” and Lupita Nyong’o in “12 Years a Slave” are right up there, too.
And frankly, there are plenty more. I could honestly go on. It was an embarrassment of riches, and a wide variety of them, at that.
It's unranked because I couldn't possibly order these apples and oranges. Frankly, in the collective, they just have more power as an overall argument for a stellar year.
For me, Miles Teller prevented a good film from being great. Thought Woodley was superb. Best performance of the year goes to Exarchopoulos.
My favourite performance is Paulina García in Gloria, maybe Kris doesn’t watch the film yet.
I, for one, have seen Gloria, and thought Garcia was excellent, if perhaps not quite award-worthy.
Adele Exarchopoulos was this years’ stand out no question.
My two favorite performances of the year are Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club” and Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine.” Both floored me.
I’d also give my highest marks to Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar Isaac, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hanks, Lupita Nyong’o, and Sandra Bullock. Also Bruce Dern and June Squibb and Greta Gerwig and Christian Bale (“American Hustle”) and Jennifer Lawrence.
I still have to see “Her” and “August: Osage County.”
GREAT year.
Concerning “Modern Love”, “Frances Ha” and dancing on the streets of a big city: [www.youtube.com]
Indeed, it’s an obvious reference. Which is why it should feel put-on. But it feels, again, so right.
Great choices. Glad to see Gerwig, Redford and Sheridan especially.
Adele in Blue is the Warmest Color , Damon and Douglas in Behind the Candelabra, Hanks in Captain Phillips, Scott Thomas in Only God Forgives, Mads Mikkelson in The Hunt, Margarethe Tiesel in Paradise: Love, Emma Watson in The Bling Ring, James Franco in Spring Breakers
And let’s not forget the great tandem in Beyond the Hills- Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur. Maribel Verdu’s smaller performance in Blancanieves is also superb.
Nice calls all…
Kris, you focused mainly on leading performances, but what about the supporting ones? Are the main highlights in your opinion the ones you mentioned throughout the text? And why nothing from American Hustle? Not even Jennifer Lawrence? Congratulations for the good work! Thank you and your team for making this experience significant and pleasant for all of us! Pedro
I guess it just panned out that way (leading). Like a few of the Hustle performances quite a bit but none of them really get to the next gear for me.
Hey Kris,
Do you think Phoenix or DiCaprio could pull a surprise Best Actor nomination this year?
So many wonderful performances this year. From McConaughey to Blanchett, Delpy to Ejiofor…there was a plethora of startling, complex, multi- layered roles…
But with all that said…Adele Exarchopoulos wipes the floor with all of them. I was simply stunned by the naturalness and sheer commitment she brought to the screen. It’s a tough gig for any actor to be the focus of a 3-hour character study where you’re literally in every scene. Not to mention doing it at 19 with limited acting experience and in your first lead role. She pulls it off and then some. ASTOUNDING performance.
Dame Judi is bringing it, people. Philomena is a movie and a performance I was expecting to dismiss, but when I saw it a few days ago I couldn’t. What she does with a character I am somewhat repelled by (for my own dead-inside reasons) is a master class in acting. See it for yourself. (I don’t think there was a “Tell Us What You Thought of…” post here.)
Rather trite film, but Dench is wonderful in it.
Totally agree. This character would have been unbearable in lesser hands. Truly wonderful and intricate work by Dame Judi.
Brie! Joaquin! Only thing missing for me was Jonah and June Squibb. But great list!!!
Great list! I agree with most of your choices (especially Blanchett, Isaac, Delpy, Gerwig) but am also glad you included Tye Sheridan. Not that I’m implying child actors are necessarily inferior in craft to adult ones, but the performances by Sheridan and Conner Chapman (Barnard’s The Selfish Giant) definitely deserve recognition among the year’s best.
To those above, I’d add Ethan Hawke, McConaughey (Mud and DBC), Adele Exarchopouls and Lea Seydoux, Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.. Tom Hanks in Captain Phillips was also outstanding, though I wasn’t so keen on the movie.
Having just seen The Wold of Wall Street, I have to add Leo to my “best performances” of theyear. And in a weaker year, I fully believe that Leo could win and that margot Robbie would have been nominated. But she’s up against a tough gield, along with similar JLawrence in AH and ScarJo in Don Jon. If she was the only Long Island/Brooklyn-type of this year, I think she might have been nommed.
eek, sorry for the spelling errors.
Some of my faves this year include Leo DiCaprio, Oscar Isaac, Adele Exarchopoulos, Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, and Scarlett Johansson
15 slots and no Adele Exarchopoulos??!
Nope. Mentioned with love in the intro, however.
I just saw Her yesterday and completely agree with Phoenix. What a wonderful, incredibly nuanced yet reserved performance. A total 180 from The Master yet equally as impressive, if not moreso. It baffles me that he isn’t in the top 5, and that Bullock’s narrative this season is carrying a film by herself gets her a #2 spot, when Joaquin’s carrying a freaking romance by himself for a film and nailing it out of the ballpark. He should not only be nominated, but a real threat to [FINALLY!!] win an oscar.
Not by himself, but otherwise point taken.
DiCaprio, DiCaprio, DiCaprio… to me, this is his greatest performance. Ever.
I just came from seeing the film and still, I don’t believe what I just saw, a la Gibson hitting the home run off of Eck to win game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
If DiCaprio doesn’t win a bushel of trophies for this performance, will he ever? Can he ever?
How many times did people say about Peter O’Toole, “THIS is the performance for which he’ll finally be rewarded!” only to see him never walk across the Oscar’s stage?
The best film and best performances I saw this year was Before Midnight… until now. Now, now… I have some serious soul-searching to do.
Because DiCaprio and Jonah Hill destroyed my brain.
Destroyed it.
Nice!
In random order:
Yoon Yeo-jeong (The Taste of Money)
Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue is the Warmest Colour)
Amy Adams (American Hustle)
Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street)
Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)
Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave)
Mads Mikkelsen (The Hunt)
Berenice Bejo (The Past)
Meryl Streep (August: Osage County)
Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)
Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)
Yes! Michael Cera! I’d put Gaby Hoffman up there, too. Still my favorite movie of the year. Bursting at the seams with life.
There’ve been many excellent performances this year. Unfortunately I haven’t seen about half a dozen films yet that I wanted to (Inside Llewyn Davis, Dallas Buyers Club, All Is Lost, Her, & Labor Day)
There’s also been a remarkable few female leading performances I’ve seen. But here’s my provisional list:
Actor
1) Chiwetel Ejiofor
2) Christian Bale for American Hustle and Out of the Furnace
3) Michael B. Jordan
4) Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street
5) Bruce Dern
Actress
1) Cate Blanchett
2) Amy Adams
3) Shailene Woodley for The Spectacular Now
4) Not enough performances
5) Not enough performances
Supporting Actor
1) Michael Fassbender
2) Bradley Cooper for The Place Beyond The Pines and American Hustle
3) Ryan Gosling for The Place Beyond The Pines
4) Jake Gyllenhaal for Prisoners
5) Matthew McConnaughey for Mud
Supporting Actress
1) Lupita Nyong’o
2) Octavia Spencer
3) Mario Bello for Prisoners
4) Jennifer Lawrence
5) Sally Hawkins for Blue Jasmine