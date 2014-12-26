The best viral videos of 2014: From ‘Too Many Cooks’ to Cumberbatch the impressionist

Where would we be without viral videos? 1996, probably. And who wants to go back to that desperate time?

Boy, there were a lot of good clips this year. From “Too Many Cooks” to the “Apparently” kid to that time SpongeBob and Mickey Mouse assaulted a man in a bizarre Russian road rage incident, 2014 was am embarrassment of riches for people looking to waste valuable time at work. Luckily for us, watching these things is a part of our job, and after sifting through the year's most popular we've come up with a list of our favorite viral videos from the past 12 months. Are they still tolerable? Don't worry, we weigh in on that too.

After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know what you think of our picks in the comments.