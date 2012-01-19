The Bigger Picture: What happens when we find ‘The Line’ as viewers?

This was originally supposed to be a review of the Xavier Gens film “The Divide.”
That will not be happening.
Over the course of my life, I’d wager I’ve seen at least 10,000 movies. Maybe more. I’ve had years where I’ve mainlined as many as 500 movies, many of them older catalog titles. I have a voracious appetite for all types of movies, both high art and low. I love smart sophisticated movies, I love experimental films, and I love genre junk. I love any movie that offers me a genuine experience of some sort, where there’s something that moves me or that I recognize as true and well-observed or where someone just plain surprises me. I am open to pretty much anything when I sit down to a new film.
But at the age of 41, at about 94 minutes into “The Divide,” I reached a breaking point, and I realized that I am pretty much incapable of sitting through one more cheap, pointless, exploitative rape in a movie.
This is something that’s been bothering me for a while, and I think it’s a bigger problem than the film community would like to admit. It seems to me that somewhere along the way, it was decided that the easiest way to make an audience uncomfortable was to have someone rape a character onscreen. I must see 30 films a year where somebody needs to have “something bad” happen, and the go-to impulse in almost every case is rape. It is guaranteed to cause a visceral reaction, even when the scenes are badly staged and lazy, which most of them are.
What scares me most about it is that the vast majority of the scenes are directed so poorly that they become, in essence, titillation, and there is something immeasurably sick about including a scene in your film that involves rape just so you can sneak a little nudity into the movie.
I’m not a big fan of Stieg Larsson’s “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” and one of the things that has bothered me about it since I read the first book is the rape of Lisbeth Salander, as well as her eventual revenge of the guy who did it. There is certainly an element of wish fulfillment to what she does to the guy, and in every version of the story, whether it’s the book or the Swedish film or Fincher’s version, it’s played as a “You go, girl!” moment when she turns the tables. Larsson’s original title for his book was, famously, “Men Who Hate Women,” and that certainly puts a blunt thematic point on what Larsson intended to say with his story.
The problem I have is that Lisbeth is portrayed as fairly close to superheroic in the rest of the trilogy, but in that one moment, she’s overpowered and humiliated merely so we get that “You go, girl!” moment later. There’s no larger statement the sequence makes. There’s no throughline in the rest of the series about Lisbeth and her sexual history. There’s nothing that connects those two scenes, the set-up and pay-off, to anything else in the story. They are there so that (A) we see Lisbeth humiliated and (B) we see her pay the guy back. And it feels to me like one of the cheapest, most transparent bit of plot mechanics, and if Larsson had really pushed himself, I have no doubt he could have accomplished the same goals without including a rape.
But rape is easy. And so it goes.
I can’t even imagine directing a scene like that. I’d say in my life, I’ve seen maybe a dozen movies where they’ve featured a scene like that and it is 100% thematically relevant to the film as a whole and essential to the important point that the filmmaker is making. The “best” example of that is the shattering, awful “Irreversible.” I think Gaspar Noe is a gifted artist, and his film is about how there is no way to rebuild a world after something that horrible. His film gives due weight to just how profound an event that is, and what changes afterwards. The structure of his film is especially heartbreaking because of the way he tells the entire story in reverse, holding off the worst detail of the entire thing until the very, very end, and when I saw the film, the one time I think I’ll ever see the film, it broke my heart as if it had actually happened to someone I know. It’s so skillfully built that it registered. It got through all of the film technique and all of the exploitation crap I’ve seen and it hit me in a very personal place. It made me feel that loss in a way that few films have, and I deeply respect it even if I never ever want to see it again.
I have no idea how the scene in “The Divide” plays out. It’s frozen on my screen right now, where it’s been paused for the last hour or so, and I have no intention of finishing the movie. So far, all the film has said to me thematically in the first ninety minutes is “When the world ends, and when people are put together in a high-stress situation, they’ll probably be really shitty to each other.” Well, bravo, Xavier Gens, on your blinding insight. You and about a bazillion other filmmakers have made that point, and it’s numbing to see how closely you all structure your rape or near-rape sequences. You push your actress, you brutalize the character, and you have a couple of actors play the absolute worst of humanity turned up to “cartoon,” and it means nothing. It is empty shock. It is without effect because of just how hollow a gesture it is. How can you justify asking an actress to bare herself both physically and emotionally for something as grimy as that without any real point to the scene? It can’t just be one more item on a checklist of atrocity. If that’s what you’re doing, then ask yourself why. What do you think any audience will get out of that? Are you doing it to horrify them, or do you feel like that’s what the audience wants and you need to give it to them? And if that’s the case, do you really want to feed that appetite?
I think it is absolutely the responsibility of an artist to look into darkness without blinking. I think it is important that we talk about morality and character and the way we dehumanize one another. But I also think the point has been more than made on film that rape is a terrible thing, and at this point, if you’re not contributing some new idea to the conversation, then you are literally just using it as a button, something you push to get a response, and that unnerves me.
If I had to pinpoint what bothers me most about the subject, though, it’s that our ratings system in this country is so broken that a film that contains a sustained, brutal rape sequence featuring full-frontal female nudity can breeze right through with an R-rating, but if you include a sequence in which two people engage in spirited, consensual sex and we see anything that resembles reality, you are automatically flirting with an NC-17 or going out unrated. We have created a code of film language in which the single most destructive act of sexual violence is perfect acceptable to depict in the most graphic, clinical detail, but actual love-making has been all but banished from mainstream film. There’s no “almost” about it; it is disturbing on a philosophical level to realize how backwards the system is right now, and I think one of the reasons many filmmakers will include a rape scene is so they can get some nudity into their movie, and the context doesn’t matter to them.
It matters to me, though, and instead of repeat exposure desensitizing me to it, it’s done the opposite. I’m more upset by it now than I was when I first saw it used in movies. You want to know something that really bothers me? I don’t remember the first time I saw it in a movie. I know I didn’t see “The Road Warrior” until 1982, and that has a pretty awful early moment that is quick but graphic, and Mel Gibson’s reaction to it is to turn away, unable to look. This is the same dude we’ve seen f some mf’ers up by that point, without even blinking an eye. Max is out of his mind. But that? He can’t watch, and so we don’t either after that first awful glance. It’s really well-directed by Miller.
Absolutely essential? Probably not. But my reaction is that he’s a very moral filmmaker, a guy whose movies are absolutely about exploring the things that test our character and how we respond, and so I don’t have an issue with “The Road Warrior.” I don’t have an issue with any filmmaker, frankly, whose films works. My point isn’t that it’s something NO ONE SHOULD EVER TRY TO FILM, because there’s no way I’d ever suggest that. I am not the arbiter of the world’s taste.
What I’m talking about is the idea that this imagery is commonplace, devalued in a world where you’ve got terrible violence, much of it sexual, raining down on young women in the “Law & Order”s and the “CSI”s. So much awful sexual violence has already been done by the time the opening credits roll on those shows that it ultimately loses its impact. This is also why I object to the word “rape” itself being overused and inappropriately deployed. When I hear some fanboy crying about how “George Lucas raped my childhood,” it makes me genuinely angry. Unless George Lucas literally molested you during your formative years, that phrase has no place in a conversation. It is hyperbolic and wrong. Kim Novak’s accusation that the use of the “Vertigo” score in “The Artist” was akin to rape also bothered me. She should know better, and honestly, I’d be more interested in Bernard Hermann’s reaction than Kim Novak’s. We see comedians make jokes about it constantly, sitcoms routinely reference prison rape as something hilarious, and in general, it seems that we’ve gotten so used to the term that it just bounces off of us. And it shouldn’t.
Maybe I’m sensitive to this because I’m gearing up for this year’s festivals, starting with Sundance tonight, and I’m bracing myself for what I’m sure will be another year full of a laundry list of onscreen atrocity. All I ever ask is that any filmmaker who is going to use these images uses them in a responsible way, genuinely aware of the weight of what they’re doing. I’m not going to do anything silly like try to call for a boycott of anything, and I’m not even making a blanket statement about every film that ever depicts sexual violence again. I’m not going to strike a hypocritical pose here, because I’ve certainly recommended films that include this act before, and I’m sure I will again, but I am more sensitized to how it’s used now. I know that in my own writing, one particular script experience made me realize that I can’t write that sort of moment at all. I don’t want to. I feel what I write. I get completely caught up in my own work, emotionally and otherwise, and I don’t want to ever have to sit in a notes meeting again discussing the fine points of how we brutalize and rape a character. It’s too much for me personally to take, and all I’m talking about here is my own personal line.
The one thing that’s for sure is that the next time I’m sitting through what is essentially an exploitation film and they decide to throw in a rape just to keep things lively, I will get up and leave the theater, or I will turn the DVD off, or I will simply tune the movie out. I have reached that point for myself, and I guess it raises the bigger question of what lines there are for you as viewers, and how you deal with it when someone crosses those lines.
I’d love to hear your feedback on this one, and I’ll certainly be carrying my experience with “The Divide” into whatever else I see this year.
Great article, Drew. One of the things that was most disturbing to me in 2011 was that Shame got an NC-17 just because Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan exposed themselves while Girl with the Dragon Tattoo got an R with that really harrowing, grotesque rape scene.
I don’t disagree with you, but I wonder why we’re so much more comfortable with murder, which is ( should I even say arguably here?) a considerably worse crime. Murder is sometimes portrayed as light, or funny. We have murder mystery parties. We would never have rape mystery parties. It’s strange.
Though I really liked the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (book, I haven’t seen the movie yet), generally I don’t like a lot of misery or atrocity in my art. I don’t really get people who like ultra-violent, brutal, or disturbing stuff like that. I don’t even like slasher movies, or movies that are very depressing with no light at the end of the tunnel. What is the point, as you say?
I think some might say it’s a reflection of real life to have atrocities or misery in art, and maybe so, but what’s the purpose? I know life is full of misery. I’ve experienced some. Not to be reductive, but I sometimes wonder if people who love miserable or violent art are people who haven’t experienced any real tragedies.
Yes, you should say “arguably.”
I agree with some of what you say, Dante. I think graphic depictions of violence can be just as disturbing as rape scenes.
For instance, the scene in Munich where Bana and Craig murder the woman who’s naked and offers herself to them. She stumbles across the room, tries to pick up her cat, and eventually dies in a chair, I believe.
I know Spielberg is trying to show how disgusting murder is, and the fruitless, cyclical nature of violence, but the prolonged nature of the death, and the fact that she was exposed, was a little too pathetic and masochistic for my taste.
It didn’t seem too far removed from the prolonged nature of Monica Belluci’s rape in Irreversible. It almost seems like the director is getting off on it.
I would disagree and say that we’re much more “comfortable” with rape. Murder is unequivocally wrong. If someone murders another person, there’s no delay in processing evidence, accusations that the murderer was “provoked” into the act, and that it’s all right because the victim was “asking for it.” Often, rape cases are not heard or victims are afraid to speak out because of the exact circumstances that he mentions in this article. Every single member of society understands that murder is punishable by law. There are no grey lines. That is the understanding inherent in murder mystery parties.
Emily, of course there are grey lines. Take Bernhard Goetz, for example. People can all agree that murder is unequivocally wrong and still disagree about whether or not a particular event constitutes murder. The same thing goes for rape. I think the difference is that there is a great deal more ignorance surrounding the definition of rape than there is over the definition of murder, and to that extent, I agree with you. But murder is not as free from ambiguity as you suggest.
Still a difference…rape may be spoken about in jokes as funny, but is hardly ever actually shown on screen as a gag or joke. Where murder is constantly shown as funny or a joke.
No, Rape is a worse crime than murder. Rape is the ultimate degradation and humiliation of a person which they have to live with afterwards while, in all liklihood, the criminal remains free. I can think of a number of circumstances in which murder would be justifiable and less serious than other murders (eg. a battered spouse finally snapping and klling their abuser etc), I can’t think of any circumstance in which rape could be ‘justified’. Additionally murder is something we are all potentially vulnerable to while rape falls disproportioanately (to say the least ) on women- by men- and you can’t se why making light of it in that instance is worse?
Sorry OCM but what you have just said is ridiculous. In both crimes there can be many victims and, I hope you never experience this but if a child is murdered do you think the parents just shrug and carry on. I’m sorry because I agree with almost everything on this page but lets not have a league table of wrongness.
I’ve met a lot of rape victims who wished they’d been killed insead, but I’ve never met a murder victim who wished they’d been raped.
To me, personally, there are two fundamental differences between rape and “murder” which makes is possible to portray the latter as light and funny. (In art, of course, not in real life.)
I wrote “murder” in quotes, because most killings on screen – especially the ones that are portrayed as light and funny – are not legally “murders in the first degree”. Some will be, others are murder 2, vorluntary or involuntary manslaughter or self defense, or even accidental (think of the light an funny way Vincent takes Marvin’s head off in Pulp Fiction).
The first difference is the person doing the deed. The second is the motive.
I believe that most people, me included, would be capable of killing another human being in certain circumstances. Soldiers sometimes have to, so do police officers. Some of us might even be capable of committing what would legally be premeditated murder.
However, I cannot for the life of me imagine a scenario that would induce me to rape another person, no matter how extreme the circumstances. I hope most people can’t. So, while heroes in action movies often drop bodies left and right, they can still stay heroes because it is possible to kill “for the greater good”. (Whether or not it is a good idea to promote that concept is an entirely different question.)
This directly ties in to the second difference, the motive. There is no conceivable way someone can be a rapist “for the greater good”. Very often in movies, especially action movies, the hero – and sometimes the villain – kills to achieve something else. The villain wants money/power, the hero wants to stop the villain. Killing is mostly a means, not an end. The hero does not have to like it. With rape in the heterosexual man forces woman way it is mostly depicted as in movies, liking it is pretty much a requirement for it to work.
Rape is never a means, always an end.
I’m not saying killing can never be and end. There are certainly a lot of movies out there where people set out to kill for no other reason than wanting someone dead. However, most of those are revenge stories. The killer wants to right a perceived wrong.
Where they are not revenge stories, the difference between rape and murder – regarding character and motive – is blurred. The rapist rapes for pleasure. In this regard, rape – to me – feels a bit like torture, if the torturer enjoys their work and does not hurt the victim purely to get information. If the murderer kills for pleasure, they cease to be like Joe/Jane Average, who would kill to protect their family. They become like the rapist. However, those murderers are hardly ever portayed in a light and funny way.
To me, personally, these distinctions in character and motive make all the difference when watching a movie. It stops being light and funny when characters hurt others for pleasure. (Their own, not the viewers’.)
Anyone else feel that way?
I applaud this thought-provoking article, and I agree that every viewer has to draw their own line of taste. Frankly, it should be comforting to a viewer when that that happens (a moment of perfect moral clarity), and I’m sometimes surprised it takes so long to realize it. But I fully agree that the trend is distasteful and abhorrent if used for merely exploitative purposes. And I appreciate having some trusted reviewers to help me avoid movies that can’t be unseeen. It might mean I see fewer films, but I don’t feel at a loss for it.
This is a fantastic post and I’ll be linking to it everywhere. Thanks!
Lisbeth’s rape was based on a real-life rape that Larson witnessed and did not act to stop. That guilt haunted him and was one of the main reasons for the very creation of the Lisbeth character. While I do agree with the general idea of this article, I don’t believe that instance falls into the “we just need to have something bad happen” category of rapes you are bothered by.
Agreed.
Was going to write the same thing. Found the scene in the original Swedish movie much harder to sit through. Don’t know why. But really hated the remake of the sex-scene between Lisbeth and Blomquist. In the original she just comes into his bedroom an f*cks him until she is satisfied and he isn’t even finished. In the American version Blomquist flips her over so he’s on top. Jars with the earlier scene. Don’t like the sexualisation of Lisbeth in the remake. Topless movie-posters and all.
Off course it’s irrelevant! I saw the original in theaters, horrified that alot of my friends enjoyed a film that depicts a gruesome rape like that, and most importantly as drew says, with no really reason to the overall plot. Its in the thematic same category I guess. If so I just don’t like the larsson movies. I know for a fact I will never see the “Hollywood” version.
Excellent article Drew – Well said!
Pity. The Hollywood version is more artful, richer, and explorative of gender issues.
I’ve always gotten the feeling that Larsson was one of the rapists and hated himself for it, leading him to write the book.
i thought a major point of the dragon tattoo trilogy was that the foster care system in Sweden was horribly broken. Thus, the main character being maximally abused by her government appointed protector is core to the stories.
If it was just some guy on the street it would have been a pointless trick to allow for a random “you go!” moment later. but in this case it was the first of many problems with _The System_.
frustrating that no one else here noticed this.
Terrific article, Drew.
To add to your point, I remember reading about some movies at Sundance a few years ago, and “Hounddog” was consistently referred to as “the Dakota Fanning rape movie”. I never saw it based on that.
So much applause for this. Especially the “George Lucas raped my childhood” crowd, those people really piss me off…
Or Kim Novak’s pitch for the Oscar for Most Stupid Rape Analogy for Something That Is Nothing of the Kind – because The Artist’s score containing a cue from Vertigo (with full credit and copyright clearance) is just like being sexually violated. I thought the response from Michel Hazanavicius and infamously-undiplomatic Harvey Weinstein was more restrained that I could manage, under the circumstances.
Drew, thank you so much for this article which underlines my thoughts to a tee. I’m about to direct my first feature and I was devastated by a meeting last night when the studio insisted I add a (thoroughly titillating) rape scene set-piece to the start of the film because it’s what will draw an audience. I feel hollow.
You’re not going to do it are you? That would be selling out right from the get-go…
Thank you for pointing this out–that rape can be used as a cheap device to shock the audience, demonstrate humiliation, or add nudity into a movie. What is also important to remember is that, while much of the audience will (initially) react with shock and disgust, a portion of that audience (larger than we probably expect) will have had similar violence perpetrated against them in the past. Suddenly, the violence on screen is something they can relate to, pain that was and still is very real to them. It forces them to relive something that they never should have had to live in the first place. In a way, it increases the damage to the victims of sexual violence (if they haven’t seen it coming and walked out/turned it off already).
On the other hand, those who have not gone through this are affected as well. As we know, by causing repeated exposure to an event, we desensitize the audience. It stops looking as horrifying. Thus the distance between victims of sexual violence and the rest of the world grows–one becomes more horrified and the other more complacent. Senseless rape scenes in movies can truly contribute to the emotional isolation reported by so many victims of this crime.
Bravo! I’m also quite disgusted by sexual assaults being such a cliched modern subject for pseudo-artistry & bad humour. The shattering reality of rape is that those wounds hurt forever. They’re not just a set up for paint-by-numbers revenge scenarios & writers/directors thinking ‘edgy’ in cinema demands some very distasteful reducing of crimes about violent domination over another person to merely one more common screen image. But the appetite for mature films in our world is typically undercut by cheap trash’s popularity & always will be. Let’s hope more enlightened filmmakers start turning this around soon!
I agree with your sentiments here. I wouldn’t call it a “breaking point,” but I remember getting really pissed off at the rape scene in the Hills Have Eyes remake. I was enjoying a silly horror movie, and all of a sudden this rape scene comes out of nowhere and sucks the fun out of it. Poisoned the whole experience for me.
Needless to say, I’ll be skipping The Divide.
So, I guess you never saw the original then?
What bothers me about your comment is that you are entirely fine with the violence, but not with the sexual violence. What makes murder and other forms of non-sexual violence lighter and easier to handle than rape? Even in our day to day conversation, much like “George Lucas raped my childhood,” we hear and say “that killed me” and “I’m going to kill you!” completely lightly and with no thought to the severity and violence of the actual crime.
What I’m saying is, if sexual violence disgusts you, non-sexual violence, should, too.
I can’t figure out how to reply to Lexi so I think I have to add it to this sub-thread here.
The reason sexual violence is different from non-sexual violence is not that it’s violence but that it’s a twisted and warped sexuality. It’s that in addition to violence, and as an extension of it, you’re throwing in an extremely personal humiliation. It’s violation. It’s different.
But as to the original idea, I think one huge difference (and a reason we can enjoy horror movies with a level of detachment that vanishes when rape is included) is that most of us have not experience murder. Most of us are not brought back to reality with a smash, all suspension of disbelief gone, with a big splashy murder like in a horror movie. To enjoy a horror movie requires a certain lack of ability to identify with what’s happening.
The same is not true for rape with a lot of people. And their friends. And their family.
What’s ironic is the day before your Twitter post on the subject I finally saw Irreversible… You are completely correct! Easily the ‘best’ use of the situation thematically. Brutal, immediate & horrific.
I will only see this movie once as well… simply heart breaking
Wow. I’ve been trying to articulate this…pretty much this whole thing for ages, now, and lacked either the inspiration or the heart to do it. This is valuable. This is great work.
Yes, yes, yes. Especially thanks for pointing out the crass abuse and overuse of the word “rape”, our twisted movie ratings system, and the “CSI”/”Law and Order” type brutally-raped-and-murdered female victim of the week violence.
Thank you for this. As a film lover and rape survivor, thank you.
My thoughts exactly.
An interesting article as usual, Drew. I’ll have to give some thought to the use of the scene in ‘Dragon Tattoo.” I mentioned to you that my wife had a visceral reaction to that scene. She left the room and refused to even finish the film – I actually cued up the scene where Lisbeth gets her revenge and my wife did return to see what happens, but even that could not repair her enough to continue. I don’t think she’ll ever watch the film.
Personally, it was extremely uncomfortable to watch, and I hadn’t thought of how it related to the rest of the film other than to be the ultimate example of how often, the people who should be helping us, are often just people on a power trip who do more harm than good.
Next time I see the film (and I will because I think it’s a strong film), I’ll view the scene with different eyes.
Thanks for this Drew. Despite enjoying the Lisbeth trilogy I’ve struggled with Larsson’s depiction of Salander’s rape. On one hand it represents the culmination of crimes perpetuated on Lisbeth throughout her life by Swedish power structures (after all, the rape isn’t at the hands of just anyone, but the lawyer the courts and clinics have forced upon her), and connects thematically with the overall idea of how authority and the establishment—and ultimately the men within them—abuse people for their own comfort and gain. Moreover, it’s her breaking point, as the rape marks the moment when Lisbeth must step outside of society’s laws in order to regain control of her life; the kind benefactor from before is gone, and if she’s going to make it has to be on her own.
However, the ease with which she overcomes her ordeal reeks of exploitation. Larsson makes the argument that an eye for an eye’s enough, and that it’s all sweet dreams from here on out. With this decision Lisbeth loses the potential to become a real, three-dimensional person, and instead changes into a wish fulfillment that overcomes traumatic fallout. By discarding the exploration of these ramifications (outside of Lisbeth’s drive to get breast implants, something that could have stemmed from a deeper trauma, but instead serves only to add to her superhero mystique) the trilogy lands squarely in the exploitation camp. That Lisbeth has become a sex symbol shows how f****ed in the head our culture is when it comes to these kind of abuses; the last thing anyone’s having is an honest conversation about the causes and effects that lead up to these moments, not to mention their aftermath, and films like The Divide, or situations where filmmakers are asked to include rape in their films to ramp up the titillation, aren’t helping any of us understand the drivers that lead to these horrible events, or how to deal with the aftermath. When something is this heavy, some kind of moral takeaway is necessary.
Just wanted to say : I think this an excellent comment.
But I’m struggling with your suggestion it might just be exploitation style storytelling to have her overcome so easily, because I keep thinking of the notion that Lisbeth was meant as a modern day Pippi Longstocking. Couldn’t that make it more of a fairytale than mindless exploitation?
feel like I don’t have the vocab to explain why i think that factoid elevates it above exploitation. :
‘Road Warrior’ is probably the classiest version of that action possible, and even then there’s some dicey politics, seeing as how the victim in that scene is just that: a victim and nothing else. The violation of that woman exists simply to give Max and the locals carte blanche to commit any act of violence they see fit. Road Warrior is one of my favorite movies ever, and I’ve seen it many, many times, but I’ve never thought of that scene in any greater context.
So thank you Drew.
I totally agree with you Drew, although one of the most ridiculous rapes I’ve ever seen was in a film you put in your top 10 of 2011, The Skin I Live In
I’m talking about the one with the guy in the tiger suit.
Good on you, Drew. A noble stand, and you’ve worded it exactly the way it needed to be said.
I loved “The Crow,” but a short time after that, I made a conscious choice not to go to another film that had a rape scene in it for many of the reasons you mentioned.
I also loved “Strange Days”, and although what is filmed there turns out not to be rape (its complicated), I still can’t get myself to buy the DVD because of the exploitation factor.
Thanks for writing this. I’d add more to it, but I think you pretty much stated my POV almost verbatim.
You’re right about the rating system being screwed up.
Great article. Wonder what your thoughts are on the rape scene in Mysterious Skin. As I recall it’s all shot in close ups of the people involved and it was really, really fucking intense. I agree with everything you said above and it isn’t much fun talking about this kind of stuff, but yeah…Mysterious Skin.
I suppose I haven’t seen enough films with rape scenes in them to get to the saturation point. Or I have and I’m just desensitized to a certain level. So I haven’t yet noticed this as a woebegotten trend.
That said, even the examples that many would note as “proper” uses of the act feel wholly unnecessary to me. There’s that notion that a lot of horror fans use for horror films: what you’re forced to imagine is far worse than whatever you would actually see. Or some form of that. Well I don’t always believe that for horror films, but I think it applies brilliantly to rape scenes.
I’ve seen them done full-fledged and in-your-face. Some of them have served their purpose. I’ve seen them implied to certain degree. Some of those have failed. But generally, a good director and editor can SUGGEST a much more horrific crime than they can actually show, in my humble opinion.
Well said. I haven’t seen the Fincher version, but when I watched the original Swedish film of “Dragon Tattoo”, the first time he came on to her felt forced on film and yet something the movie felt we should’ve expected with a relationship of a man in power over a woman, in this case, owning her financials. (But if she was such a whiz with computers, how did she not get around that)
Anyway, while reading the piece I was reminded of a scene from my younger days of cinema when I watched Terminator 2. Sarah Connor is in the hospital/asylum and the orderly straps her down after she has a fit. Then, what seems like for no other reason than to justify his inevitable ass kicking later on, he licks her face. I remember laughing and being disgusted at the same time. I wouldn’t say that was my breaking point, but it was entirely unnecessary. It’s such a small, yet utterly demeaning act. It bothered me back then and even now, when I think on it.
Lastly, I’ll just say, it’s much easier for some filmmakers to think of the world as evil and unfair than to portray it as anything different. I think some filmmakers find it hard to honor true beauty and honest emotion in their work because they don’t understand it.
Again, nice article.
Here’s the deal, Drew: if you’re cool with someone chopping off someone’s head in a film, you have no leg to stand on in this argument. Violence is violence. Period. It doesn’t matter if it’s inflicted with a gun or a dick, it’s still violence. I agree, it’s a hard thing to watch and the use of it should be reserved for something other than just the need to toss it in to shock a viewer. But, I don’t see the need to split hairs between depicted rape and depicted murder. I’ve enjoyed plenty of films where murder was all over the place and I thought “Irreversible” was an incredible film. But, rape has it’s place in film just like any other exploitative device. That’s all it is. You can’t start getting angry about this now and on the other hand start laughing when someone starts stabbing someone with their arm bones. It really is kind of all or nothing.
max, you literally could not be more wrong. rape is manipulative and societal. do you have women close to you in your life? 1 in 4 women is raped. would you rather show them a movie with a gruesome rape scene or a gruesome murder scene? do you understand that every rape scene that a survivor watches forces them to relive their experience? do you understand that in most cases, women don’t get any sort of legal justification for their trauma, and often have to live alongside their attacker forever? you seem to think that this post is just about movies, and you are 100% wrong. yes, murder is horrific. but murderers are brought to trial in this world. people feel loss for murder victims, and they are rarely, if ever told, that they “deserved it.” you need to seriously reevaluate your outlook on rape because right now it is unrealistic. read again about our twisted ratings system, about the misuse of a word that holds a much deeper meaning than it is given. these societal, media-driven portrayals of rape, and yes, that includes film, are what fuels the rape culture that we live in today, that allows women to be brutalized and traumatized and that lets that experience become a joke, to become commonplace.
First off, I’m not wrong. Rape is horrible, no is arguing that it isn’t. And yes, I’ve had someone VERY close to me get raped and the attacker almost killed her with a razor. And still I’m backing my argument. I don’t want to see rape, I don’t care for it, it doesn’t do anything for me as entertainment. HOWEVER: IT HAS IT’S PLACE IN FILM. The main job of art is to reflect the society it was created in. I’m not ever going to back someone who wants to see restrictions placed upon it because of someone’s feelings. I think rapists should get the death penalty. However, I’m not going to call for censorship (which is what you are doing by the way) because I don’t care for the subject matter.
I completely agree with you Max. I am glad I am not the only one.
Max, where in the article or Bex’s comment did you see a call for censorship? I think you’ve missed the point of the article, and this discussion.
Well said! I remember the warning from an old film prof, who told a student to rethink his idea to do a film on the terrible Central Park rape in the early 1990s. “Be careful to not let the rape scene slip over the thin line into titillation…”
This is why I turned an episode of Friday Night Lights off. I had avoided watching the show, but finally gave in, due to all the critical praise. The particular ep that I watched had the rape of a female student in a pickup truck in the school parking lot. As the girl tried to fight her rapist off, there were repeated shots of the girl’s midriff, as her shirt and pants are being tugged at. The girl was obviously fit and beautiful — and that was the problem. They wanted us to make sure we saw how fit she was, and how beautiful her body was. None of this had anything to do with the brutality of rape. And I won’t even go into the notion that this is suppose to be a “family” show.
I’m with you Drew. I’ve found my line, too.
I found my line when I watched I Spit on Your Grave about six years ago. I thought it was sleazy and it existed only to get a rise out of sickos who get off on rape but then tries to get off the hook in the third act when the woman gets revenge on her rapists.
I couldn’t agree with you more on that. And I like a good exploitation movie.
And, let me make it clear. “I Spit on Your Grave” is in no way, shape, or form, a good movie. It is utter crap.
I feel like we would have a really good time yelling at each other about this. I really disagree with you, but also completely appreciate your arguments. Specifically, I think the brutality of the rape sequence in “Dragon Tattoo” is necessary not so that we can relish in a “you go girl” moment, but so we can still like her after we watch her sickening retaliation. Throughout the series Lisbeth does some pretty sick, violent stuff and it is having seen her as a victim that allows us to root for her, even as she shoots people, drives their cars off roads and BURNS THEM ALIVE. She’s a psychopath and she’s brutal and the only way Larsson and later Oplev and Fincher can make this feel relatable and good is by endowing her with this kind of righteous infallibility. Anyway, good stuff! Thanks!
Agreed! So glad to see someone else who really “gets it!”
I, too, have reached a saturation point. But, I can still appreciate when a filmmaker can explore a topic as big as rape, with a certain amount of responsibility — responsibility to the story and to the topic. I’m with you, Liz, on the rape of Lisbeth. I don’t think it was exploitative at all, In fact, it was pretty scary and unsettling. And NOT a “you go girl” moment whatsoever. The scene was crucial for our understanding of how horribly she has been wronged by everyone.
You sound like an 80 year old woman Drew. And that is a movie review…it’s just a negative one. Oh wait you didn’t explain the intire plot first so that does’t make it one of your reviews. I’m glad you didn’t have final cut of Dilverance.
Drew, I have never written before on a talkback, I usually stay away from them. But I agree on this one. It’s just too much. And i have noticed an escalation on the use of this cheap device in resent years. I mean, for me a rape scene is on par with a jump scare. Unless you are a sick bastard you WILL react on a visceral level. And is just too much to bare. honestly for me the worst part is that all this scenes instill a fear in me that this horrible act is real and happens and it scares the hell out of me that it might happen to someone close to me. And Im done with it.
Just to close on a lighter note, you are one hell of a writer, mister.
Drew, I can agree with you to a point. I believe it needs to be taken more seriously in film and random depictions for shock value (or nudity, never thought about that being the reason for it before) are wrong.
But I think you’re off base criticizing the use of the word “rape” by others when not referring to forced sexual conduct. Rape has always had a second definition. Claiming war spoils is raping the area. All it means is to plunder. The legal definition of rape as forcing sexual conduct came after this form of rape was a word in English (coming from latin).
“All is means is to plunder”? Well, yes, and possibly it’s the fault of the paucity of our language that we have the same word for the plunder of inanimate objects and the plunder of living bodies. But I would still agree with Drew that just because the word has a second definition doesn’t mean it should be used lightly: in fact, precisely the opposite. Referring to the rape of a living landscape by corporate interests, for example, is a non-sexual use of the word that rape that depends on our sense of the enormity of the atrocity to express a deep sense of horror or betrayal. “George Lucas raped my childhood,” on the other hand, turns horror into a light little joke. “Destroyed” or “ruined” would be fine. It’s not that the word rape should never be used in any other context; it’s just that we should choose our context wisely so that we do not minimize the weight it carries.
So taking your argument rationally, this means you would have turned off Irreversible when the rape scene started and written off the entire film?
While I agree that rape scenes shouldn’t be used merely as a “cheap shock”, I also think that it’s a subject that needs to be dealt with rather than ignored. I haven’t seen The Divide obviously, but I think it would have helped your argument if you had watched the entire film and placed the scene in some kind of context. Does it fit with the rest of the film? Is there a point being made by including it? Since you didn’t actually watch the scene, you can’t really answer those questions.
For the record, rape has been graphically portrayed in film since the exploitation films of the 70’s. It’s nothing new. I actually think it’s the popularity of the show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that has made it more mainstream, for better or for worse. When you have “the rape of the week” on network TV, and millions of people watch it (with no complaints that I’m aware of), that opens up the floodgates for the subject.
But again, aren’t these filmmakers just reflecting the culture? If rape wasn’t a problem in the real world, it wouldn’t be portrayed on film so often. I don’t think the answer is to bury our heads in the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist.
As far as audiences being sensitive to this kind of content… well, you can always find out ahead of time what kind of content a film contains and make the choice for yourselves whether or not to watch it. Don’t walk into Hills Have Eyes (anything but a “silly horror film”) unaware of its reputation. Use your heads, and take responsibility for yourselves. That’s no different than these idiots who are complaining that The Artist is a silent film. Learn a little bit about what you’re about to watch before you buy your ticket. And if something isn’t for you, DON’T WATCH IT. No one’s forcing you to.
It’s hard not to watch a single scene in a film that is otherwise very entertaining. Especially if you don’t know if or when it’s going to occur in the story.
I think it’s clear that we all agree on this topic, but one thing that irks me a lot, is something that everybody here seems to ignore and you even only mentioned in one sentence. It’s the “male rape is funny” cliche.
I’m sick of gratuitous graphic rape scenes in movies too, but what really, really makes me angry, is when when men gets raped and it’s played as a joke, maybe even with DUELLING BANJOS playing in the background. (Because we all remember how funny DELIVERANCE was, right?) It’s not been too long, since the crime of rape at all could be considered as funny. I remember jokes about it in films from the 70’s and early 80’s. At one point people realized that it’s no laughing matter. Unless it’s all about a guy “getting it in the ass”.
I’ve been disturbed by rape scenes ever since I saw Once Upon A Time In America, which had two of the worst. They were not shot for titillating effect and such events would sadly have been logically sound given what you know about De Niro’s character, Noodles. But they’re hard to stomach anyway. The 2nd rape scene, involving Elizabeth McGovern, was the biggest offender. I did not need to see that entire scene play out. If Leone ever wanted me to feel even the slightest bit of sympathy for Noodles, his intention failed. That movie has a lot of problems but the rapes stick out the most. I don’t plan to ever watch it again.
While I do find this a very interesting article I do think we have to take into account this is obviously Drew’s very personal take on things. As much as I respect the guy as a reviewer and a human being (how can anyone read the Film 2.0 Nerd articles and not feel that way?! One day I hope to have kids of my own and he has inspired me to do my own Film 2.0 Nerd-type routine!) I don’t necessarily agree with the whole of this article. First off; rape is definitely one of the worst crimes one can possibly commit… but it nonetheless happens; probably somewhere every day. And in movies that deal with violence and said subject matter I can honestly say it can be valid for the plot and the character development. I agree on the notion that it shouldn’t be there for titillation-purposes. But here’s the thing: no matter how exploitative the nature of a film, I’ve never been “turned on” by a scene of rape, murder or anything like that. And if one does; I think that person needs to re-assess his or her values and morality. I haven’t gone: “look at the hotness of that rape! I’m horny”. There have been movies where I flinched at stuff on screen, sure. But it’s mostly because I’m disturbed by a director’s or a screenwriter’s take on something. One clear example has got nothing to do with human suffering but with animal abuse: when I saw Cannibal Holocaust I got really disturbed by all the violence against animals. The torture/rape-stuff was nasty as well but I always knew in the back of my head that it was fake (I did wonder about the director’s mental sanity though). The animal-deaths – however – were not and the vicious brutality of it; the disdain these so-called “actors” and crew-people had for the animals bothered me intensely. Maybe it’ll change sometime in the future but I can’t imagine myself being so bothered by a an act of violence I would stop watching the movie. Part of movies – any kind of art – is to get uncomfortable at times. And even if some of these movies aren’t art in the slightest; a human being made it and figured it’d be worth our attention and money. I don’t want to exclude this act of violence or that idea because it can only lead to more “exclusions”… “A person getting punched in the face”? – “Nope, can’t handle that”… it leads to something that bothers me even more… censorship! And I know this is gonna sound like I’m some kind of “you’re a hypocrite”-asshole where I go: “but you liked this movie and that movie and… and…” but I can’t NOT mention Drew’s positive review of A Serbian Film (which I haven’t seen by the way) in which a newborn-baby is raped! Some have claimed it’s so obvious the baby’s a puppet the whole scene becomes laughable because of it but that’s a mere technical flaw, whereas the director definitely wanted to show the imagery and put the thought of “baby-rape” into the audience’s mind! A I said previously, I haven’t seen it and I’m still not sure whether or not I want to. Doesn’t mean I’m not curious though, but simply because I wanna find out what makes (sick) people tick… and why anyone would make a movie like that… And to somehow test my own reaction to stuff. We’re not responsible because we’re watching it; the way we go about our lives after it’s finished is what defines us.
Anyway, I could go on and on about this… it sure stirs up an interesting debate. Keep up the good work Drew, I’m not into hyperbole but you could very well be one of the finest – if not the finest! – film-writers on the Net. And that thing’s world-wide man :-)!
I thought about Drew’s strong defense of A Serbian Film as well. And The Woman. And I get it. In the former, the sexual violence is a metaphor. In the latter, a thematic necessity. In both cases, there is a rationale that serves the bigger picture. Nevertheless, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that a sizeable audience might question the quantity of violence in these films as well as the graphic ways they were shot. In other words, certain choices were made to express an idea, but could other choices have been made to express the same idea?
I’m not trying to call Drew out. I think this is an important discussion to have. I also give him props for at least mentioning Irreversible as an example where he defended the way rape was used incredibly graphically to convey an idea. I wish he had mentioned The Woman and/or A Serbian Film as well in his article, for one, because they’re both so polarizing and part of a more recent discussion, and two, it would only hammer home the most important aspect of this discussion to me: not the senseless use of rape on screen, but the fact that for each of us, the line of what we can take and accept is always relative.
All good and valid points Tome but nonetheless; there were definitely people in the audience that were “moved” in more disturbing ways as they were watching Irréversible. A thematic necessity; a metaphor… none of that matters when you got Sicko McPsycho in the audience, getting off on that stuff. And the idea of there being somebody like that in your midst as you’re watching the film is disturbing to say the least.
My point is: there are always gonna be perverts and nutcases who use scenes like this to enjoy themselves. Is it right? Hell no! Does it exist? Definitely! Should all movies showing any kind of violence be banned? Off course not. Again; I smell censorship. Maybe censorship for all the right reasons, but censorship nonetheless. And to me, that’s an even more dangerous thought!
Drew, that is an interesting discussing you have been starting here. I actually have several points to make.
First, I disagree with you on Fincher’s “Dragon Tattoo” rape scene. In my opinion, all of it was necessary to fully grasp Lisbeth as a character. What this scene did was give the viewer a strong sense of pain and repulsion. It was in no way sexually arousing, despite the girl being half-naked. Instead, its length, its intensity and her pain made it clear that any of us would have been broken by it.
But Lisbeth did not break, and that is the major point Fincher (and presumably Larsson, but I did not read the book) is making: By showing her surviving that, he makes it very clear that there must be such a level of pain and suffering in Lisbeth’s past, that she is so used to being mistreated and having to fight against her tormentors, that it is deeply rooted in who she is. Pretty much all she does in the film results from this inner pain. Why would she agree to help Blomkvist? Because he is after a man who mistreats and kills women, a thing she abhors. Why is she attracted to him, sleeps with him? Because, unlike most men she has known, he is not the one inflicting pain, but is in pain himself, which she tries to reduce (thus, the sex scene is less about her than about her relation to him – from what I’ve read that seems to be different from the Swedish film).
So cutting that rape scene, or just implying it (screams behind a closed door) would not have done the job, because it is essential for character development. So in the rape scene debate in general, I would insist on a differentiation between character-based films where such a scene and its aftermath tells a lot of things both about the victim and the rapist. Here, they may important to show us elements of who these people are. Of course, many (probably most) films are not character-based.
But then, and this is my second point, what is the difference between violently inserting a dick into a person for fun and violently inserting a knife or a bullet into a person for fun? Both are acts of violence, both are repulsive, both inflict lasting damage, the first one mostly on a psychological level, the second mostly on a physical one (unless the victim survives, which is not the typical outcome). The main difference in terms of your reception of these acts seems to be that a rape includes that sexual dimension, which ordinary violence does not. So if you are ok with violence in general in that kind of movies, but against rape scenes, you seem mainly to have a problem with the sexual element involved. I mean, how does a slasher movie differ from the same movie where the girls are raped, not killed? Personally, I detest slasher movies, or even stuff like the “Final Destination” movies, because I’ve never seen the fun in seeing people die pointlessly. But if you do, again: What is the difference?
Finally, this level of thoughtless non-rape violence is omnipresent even in the biggest movies. Remember “The Matrix”? In this world with its philosophical underpinning (little did we know how the sequels would mess that up) there is one scene that bothered me extremely. Neo and Trinity have to enter a building, which is protected by police. As has been established before, all humans in this world are unknowing prisoners of the computers, living their everyday lifes, and dying for real if they die in this virtual reality. Consequently, these police men are humans too, who do not know they are being used against the good guys. So what do we get? Of course, a huge shoot-out in which our heroes, due to their superior abilities, kill of every single one of them. And not even a sentence mentioning that this was a necessary evil. I call that gratuitous violence, thoughtless, just for the sake of action. And that is omnipresent in most of the movies released. So my question is, why are you bothered by rape, but not by this?
Wow, that was long and I didn’t have the time really to read it, but couldn’t stop. Very well put. As a filmmaker who’s just completed his 5th feature film with intense rape in it, this spoke to me, especially as I’m prepping to do a film that defines the word rape in every aspect. Though I already found myself doing things differently, I’m still glad I read this. My past 4 films dropped nudity each time, with my last not showing any at all for the rape, the one before that only showing a glimpse of nudity after the rape and vulnerability of the victim lay exposed, and it angered me when a critic had seen they had a shortened version of the film and assumed what was cut was explicit sex (when in fact the rape was in full, it was dialogue scenes that were cut) because I didn’t want the rape to have any nudity. I had been there, done that, and felt I still needed to touch on the subject, but didn’t want or need nudity to do it. And it sets up the whole film, so it was strong and important. The last rape scene I think was the most disturbing simply from the dialogue, emotions, way the actors delivered it, and what brutality it leads the victim to, and we didn’t show an ounce of nudity. I just never really took it in until reading this, guess (hope) I’m on the right track.
Thanks for this :)
You’re probably right being fed up with the pointless depiction of rape scenes, but I would say that goes pretty much for violence in general. And Xavier Gens is a guy who is all about being pointless. Watch Frontier(s), a disgusting mess full of cartoonish characters and gracious idiotic violence for just the sake of showing it that goes absolutely nowhere.
Whoa. Bit too much moral high ground going on here for me not comment. “Some rapes are more important than others!!!” You guys kidding right? You have a line? Lets look at this…
I cannot see the ‘line’ as a moral line. The talkies are primarily art/entertainment and its either all ok or all not ok. Personally, I think its not ok, its twisted to pay to watch rape with 200 people on a big screen, well filmed, justified or gratuous. Its twisted.
Before someone tells me, There is a line!!! Yup. I have one, so do you, so does everyone. Yes, though this is not a moral line, its a tolerance level or ‘justify watching rape’ level. Be honest.
Whether its titillating, interesting, abhorrent, a plot point or what ever. Its there to provoke a reaction in you. Using rape to provoke a reaction in you is a weird place society is currently at. I hope it changes.
Though the numbing blandless of seeing lots of rapes will just end it being replaced by something more perilous. Probably pregnant women and children in some sort of peril. Until everyones board of that and ‘finds their line’.
Rape will always be present form of liberal arts/entertainment. Its a fascinating subject and because of the (often easily won) intense reactions it generates in the viewer.
I’m not on a crusade here, but I find the concept justifying one rape scene (lets say Irreversable) over another (this film), kinda crazy as a morally ‘better or worse’ effort. Tolerance, fine, you are what you eat. Morally, I can see no justification.
I’m fascinated that story of Raimi in court in the UK over Evil Dead. The girl is raped by a tree, the court ask him to justify it. He says he can’t justify it in any way and as far as I know pretty much moved away from filming that kind a scene again. Kudos. Enlightened fella.
There is rape in the real world, and not infrequently. To demand each and any film to abstain from showing a rape scene would be to deny the fact that many women and (less frequently) children fall victim to this gruesome form of violence.
It is not necessarily immoral to show something immoral – it depends on what the filmmaker does with it. And THAT may be moral or immoral.
I just want to thank the author very, very much for treating this issue. I am sick to death of seeing violence against women normalized in movies and film. It was very painful for me to go through puberty and really become aware of sexuality at the same age as people started to think I was old enough to see TV shows and films that depicted rape. Those were the first sex scenes I saw and they initiated me into rape culture. You would never see racial violence, for example, treated as casually and frequently as you see sexual violence. So again, thank you….I don’t think I’ve ever seen this topic discussed before.
Well thought out and well said, Drew. (Along these lines, I dropped all but one of the DC comics I was reading monthly following rape being used as a shock tactic in one high-profile book then coming up repeatedly throughout different titles semi-regularly. It’s not wrong to address rape as subject matter… but it is wrong to just be so lazy about it and treat it so lightly. It’s just bad, unimaginative writing, regardless of the medium.)
If it serves a purpose, like in Shawshank I have no problem with it. But that is extremely rare. I generally use entertainment to be entertained, and rape is not entertaining. It worries me so many feel differently.
I disagree with the statement that the rape of Lisbeth Salander was unnecessary. It was a climax of the degradation of her – even since she was declared insane, she had been at the mercy of the system and this was brilliantly showed as a metaphor through the rape. Rape is about power and control, and it showed just how difficult her situation was – at the same time, it had a connection to how Salander had earlier experiences a man take control over her life, and how she got her revenge (setting him on fire)
I can’t really watch movies with rape scenes. i get almost physically ill, but I no see the necessity of it in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. It was the ultimate highpoint of the disempowerment Salander was the victim of.
Great art forces people to think; it forces people to be uncomfortable. If you don’t like it, you’re free to leave. Someone’s own issues should never be projected onto others.
And since it was mentioned, her rape in the film was based on a true story that haunted the author due to his inaction at the time.
Still, people need to worry about themselves and stop caring about what other people think or like.
Wow. Way to really extract one tiny element from a film and go overboard with a very puritan vision. As a rape victim myself, I found the scene very necessary given everything else that happens in the story. Those who don’t are entirely missing the point.
I’m particularly disturbed at yet another man trying to align himself with what he assumes to be a populist feminist view. You’d serve yourself well to refrain from these types of articles in the future. You clearly don’t understand.
Jokes about rape? It’s all about intent, my comedically challenged fellow. For the same reasons jokes are made by satirists about 9/11, dead babies, celebrities, murder, corruption, racism, and so on.
If you watch Louis CK (per example) and think his joke about prison rape is condoning rape, you really need to stay away locked away somewhere.