The biggest pop songs of 2014 as played on household objects

12.30.14 4 years ago

Just when you thought you never needed to hear “Shake It Off,” “Timber,” “Bang Bang,” “Rather Be,” or “Happy” again, the clever Andrew Huang comes around with an ingenious mashup featuring a bunch of unconventional musical instruments. Turns out rubber bands, shoes, and ceramic cups can produce rad pop music. Who knew? Besides Andrew Huang, I mean.

