Just when you thought you never needed to hear “Shake It Off,” “Timber,” “Bang Bang,” “Rather Be,” or “Happy” again, the clever Andrew Huang comes around with an ingenious mashup featuring a bunch of unconventional musical instruments. Turns out rubber bands, shoes, and ceramic cups can produce rad pop music. Who knew? Besides Andrew Huang, I mean.
The biggest pop songs of 2014 as played on household objects
Louis VIrtel 12.30.14 4 years ago
Listen To This
