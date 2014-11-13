“The Blacklist” taps Ron Perlman to play the Super Bowl episode”s villain

The next episode of the NBC drama, airing after the Super Bowl on Feb. 1, will feature the “Sons of Anarchy” alum as “Luther Braxton, a meticulous thief who plans his international heists over the course of several months or years,” according to TV Guide.

TNT cancels “Perception” after 3 seasons

The 2nd half of Season 3 of the crime drama starring Eric McCormack, Rachael Leigh Cook, LeVar Burton and Kelly Rowan is still scheduled to continue in February.

“Marry Me” gets Nia Vardalos to play Casey Wilson”s biological mom

The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star will play Pam, a former friend of Wilson”s character”s two dads.

“Cake Boss” told cops: “You can”t arrest me. I”m the Cake Boss!”

According to the prosecutor, Buddy Valastro also said: “Is there anything we can do? I”m a good guy. You don”t have to arrest me.”

“Shameless” releases a Season 5 poster and a behind-the-scenes video

Season 5″s theme: Gallaghers take on hipsters.

NBC remaking the 2000 film “Frequency”

The film, starring Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel, will be rebooted with a similar story, of an NYPD detective who connects with and works with his son, 30 years in the future.

Netflix to show Season 3 of “Peaky Blinders”

BBC2 has ordered a third season of the crime saga.