‘The Blacklist’ taps Ron Perlman to play the Super Bowl episode’s villain

#The Blacklist #Shameless
11.13.14 4 years ago

“The Blacklist” taps Ron Perlman to play the Super Bowl episode”s villain
The next episode of the NBC drama, airing after the Super Bowl on Feb. 1, will feature the “Sons of Anarchy” alum as “Luther Braxton, a meticulous thief who plans his international heists over the course of several months or years,” according to TV Guide.

TNT cancels “Perception” after 3 seasons
The 2nd half of Season 3 of the crime drama starring Eric McCormack, Rachael Leigh Cook, LeVar Burton and Kelly Rowan is still scheduled to continue in February.

“Marry Me” gets Nia Vardalos to play Casey Wilson”s biological mom
The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star will play Pam, a former friend of Wilson”s character”s two dads.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Cake Boss” told cops: “You can”t arrest me. I”m the Cake Boss!”
According to the prosecutor, Buddy Valastro also said: “Is there anything we can do? I”m a good guy. You don”t have to arrest me.”

“Shameless” releases a Season 5 poster and a behind-the-scenes video
Season 5″s theme: Gallaghers take on hipsters.

NBC remaking the 2000 film “Frequency”
The film, starring Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel, will be rebooted with a similar story, of an NYPD detective who connects with and works with his son, 30 years in the future.

Netflix to show Season 3 of “Peaky Blinders”
BBC2 has ordered a third season of the crime saga.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Blacklist#Shameless
TAGSCAKE BOSSFrequencyMARRY MEpeaky blindersperceptionSHAMELESSTHE BLACKLIST

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP