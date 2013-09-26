‘The Blacklist”s Joe Carnahan set for CBS’ take on Anne Rice’s ‘Angel Time’

“Touched by an Angel” with a dark twist? Not exactly. The Anne Rice novel “Angel Time” has been snapped up by CBS as the basis for a new series with Joe Carnahan (“The A-Team,” “The Blacklist” and Sarah Timberman (“Masters of Sex”) signed on as executive producers. Carnahan will direct the pilot if it’s ordered, while Liz Garcia and Joshua Harto (“Memphis Beat”) wrote the script. Given the talent and the book involved, this isn’t likely to be family-friendly viewing, even though Rice wrote the book during her ten-year return to the Catholic belief system of her youth (she renounced her faith again in 2010).
The book, which takes place in California, follows Toby O’Dare, a contract killer who meets a mysterious stranger — a seraph — who gives him a chance to save lives instead of take them. Conveniently enough, O’Dare once dreamt of being a priest, so he takes the offer and ends up in thirteenth-century England. There, he finds himself thrust into a dark and violent world. Think lots of death, and you’ll be headed in the right direction.
Though most fans of Rice’s vampire-themed novels were less than wowed by “Angel Time,” Rice’s dark twist on religious themes might resonate with TV viewers who’ve grown tired of the non-stop flow of vampires, werewolves and zombies. Of course, this is all assuming CBS orders the pilot. Though the show has a built-in audience thanks to Rice’s name recognition, a very dark series that might make more sense on NBC or FOX may not resonate with CBS viewers.
Are you interested?
Yes, I am interested, having read the books (and every eloquent and beautiful book written by Ms. Rice). CBS viewers also watch “Criminal Minds”, and as far as subject matter goes; it really doesn’t get much darker than that! This story is about redemption and salvation and is not to be likened to “Touch By an Angel”. These are different times and you, this reviewer should take note.
Having read the book, I must say that the knee jerk reaction ” isn’t likely to be family friendly viewing” is premature and biased. I doubt that the author of this article has read the book which is filled with themes of redemption and humanity. I look forward to this series!
Big surprise? A TV Reviewer didn’t read the book.
This book is a beautiful story. I have watched “Elementary” and “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds”. The subject matter in this book is far more inviting than the “let’s catch a sicko” series mentioned above. You may want to try reading the book before making generalizations about a story line.
I love Anne Rice, and I can’t wait for the series.
I can’t wait either – did you really read the book?
What a load of presumptive rambling that offers nothing but an uninformed opinion!
I read both books and I assume author of this article didn’t. This books can’t be called violent or dark, it is quite the opposite, it is about redemption of the lost soul and finding a new meaning of life.