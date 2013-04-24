The Bluths are back in new ‘Arrested Development’ Season 4 character posters

“Now the story of a wealthy family who lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together. It’s Arrested Development.”

So went the opening narration in the first three seasons of Fox’s deliriously funny dysfunctional-family comedy “Arrested Development” – and viewers may well be hearing those words again soon, as Season 4 is slated to hit Netflix in its entirety on May 26. In the meantime, the streaming service has released (via the show’s official Facebook page) a series of brand-new posters that feature each of the Bluth-Funke clan members along with a funny quote suited to their character. My personal favorite is Lucille’s (“Streaming on Netflix? I don’t understand the question and I won’t respond to it.”). So what’s yours?



