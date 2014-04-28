The cast of ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ assembles in London for the first table read

“The big surprise, I'm told, is that [Harrison] Ford has a gigantic role in the first of the next three films.” And if he's going to finally get JJ Abrams to do what he wanted back in 1983, maybe we'll see Ford die as Han Solo, kicking off this next chapter of the “Star Wars” saga and closing the door on the legacy of the series in one fell swoop.
According to a report on Deadline tonight, tomorrow morning is the table read for “Star Wars Episode VII” in London. I'm sure the security on that room will be tighter than at the White House, with Bad Robot snipers posted on the rooftops and actual Stormtroopers outside the room where they do the reading.
There's so long until we see this film that I don't really want to know anything yet. I don't want to know all the twists and turns. I don't want to know all the details about where we'll meet Luke Skywalker or Leia or Han Solo or any of the characters. I want to discover that in the right time. I want to enjoy those moments instead of pre-digesting everything.
I'll be honest… I've been offered more information on this film than I have wanted to know, and I've actually deleted some e-mails unread. When this first film is out, I would love to dig in and learn all about the development and the various drafts and what was different in Michael Arndt's first draft and how the casting process worked… but right now, I want to be able to go sit in a theater at some point and actually watch this as a movie.
If Deadline is right, it doesn't sound like there are going to be a ton of surprises in store when the cast for the film is finally announced. We know that Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are all in London already, and it sounds like the cast will also include John Boyega, which makes me over-the-top happy. I thought he was great in “Attack The Block,” and if he makes the jump to giant-canvass movies in a “Star Wars” film, the whole world's going to get a chance to see what makes him special. Same with Oscar Isaac or Adam Driver. These are guys who have been doing interesting work, but who could certainly benefit from being in a film this size just as much as the film could benefit from having actors who are this vibrant and interesting.
Say what you will about “Star Trek Into Darkness,” but the thing that I think Abrams has on his side walking into this is his knack for putting people together. The casting for the 2009 “Star Trek” was that movie's greatest strength, and I love the energy that cast has together. I hope for the same thing here, and I can't wait to see if he's able to set a template for where that galaxy is headed in the future.
Or the past, I guess, as the case may be.
“Star Wars Episode VII” is due in theaters December 18, 2015.
Is it wrong that the idea of killing Han just sounds cheap and predictable, after all this time? Eh, this whole thing really smacks of rote derivative fanservice, the closer we get to it. I can’t help but wonder how much, if any, of Lucas’ original story outline for this trilogy was retained. If it turns out that Abrams threw out his ideas entirely in order to make the Star Wars movie that he always wanted to make, I’ll be inclined to dismiss this as just another fanfilm and hope it crashes and burns like “John Carter” did.
Abrams’ whole career is rote derivative fanservice. His filmography consists of three weak forgettable sequels and a lame Amblin’ ‘homage’. I’d love to be able to get behind this project, but ultimately JJ is all about glossy sheen and no substance, he’s a director with no interests, nothing to talk about, nothing to say. As a result his films are always completely empty. A real mystery as to why Kennedy and Lucas went for him, apart from Spielberg’s recommendation of course. The only hope is that Kasdan has put together something dramatically interesting that even Abrams can’t ruin. The choice of Mindel as DP is worrying too. Ah, who cares, the sole reason for this thing to exist is to make Disney billions. I just don’t know if I want to see a Star Wars film minus the heart of Lucas.
Mark- This film was heavily into pre-production before Lucas ever sold to Disney. He was planning on going forward with the new trilogy. So saying things like “the sole reason for this thing to exist is to make Disney billions” just doesn’t ring true. Sure they’re gonna make money, but this was Lucas’ project before he decided to give it up.
Also, Abrams and Kasdan rewrote Arndt’s work together. So, you might as well not even go see the movie if you’re as averse to Abrams as you suggest. His fingerprints will be all over this. Which I happen to think is a great thing.
The really sad thing is I think Abrams used to have some pretty good original creative chops in him, on television. “Alias” and “Lost” have perhaps the best directed pilots on television since “Twin Peaks”. That’s why it’s so distressing to see how each and every one of his feature directorial efforts is so dependent upon some other pre-existing creative vision.
I really wish that Lucas had kept ahold of this himself. Get Kasdan or whoever to help write the script, sure. Maybe even get a co-director to handle the actors while he did the visuals. Or hell, if you wanted another director entirely to handle the film, why not give Dave Filoni a chance to expand his repertoire beyond animation? There’s somebody who’s proven he can be the type of collaborator Lucas needs– respectful and defferent to his vision, but capable of delivering a broader, deeper emotional range.
Oh come on. Are you telling me you have deleted potential exclusives? In this business? This is your bread and butter. Isn’t this the Drew Mcweeny who was banned from Lucas Film buildings for publishing an Episode 1 script review for AICN? Don’t quote me on this because I’m just assuming but haven’t you posted previous exclusives from this film? Why were those ok but others are not? How can you tell the difference if you delete some? I guess you can’t print or publish everything you are sent but competition for exclusives in this game can get ugly and you were obviously keeping AICN alive for awhile(I can count the amount of AICN exclusives since you’ve left on one hand). So if you’re genuinely holding back on stories not off the record you are one in a million. Man I can’t imagine the dirt you guys must hear from spies on sets. Like Varys on “Game of Thrones”. When you see the glitz and glamour of spoon fed “entertainment news” shows like “Access Hollywood” or “E.T” it must make you sick.
“a knack for putting people together” is a kinder version of “Has no talent on his own”, wich in the case of Jerk Jerk Abrams is spot on.
I bet those “Bad Robot Snipers” are specially trained to compensate for excessive lens flares.
Any time somebody makes a horrible name pun now, all I can picture is the annoying asshat Jonah from Veep. His douche-baggery is the epitome of what most commenters try to pass off as cutting humor these days.
Actually, assembling a team is about 80% of a director/producer’s job. And when you consider that the first thing that he did when he had the SW job was go out and grab Lawrence Kasdan, missing a voice in the franchise since the original trilogy and arguably the reason Empire was Empire, I’d say the man’s instincts are in the right place.
Also, I’m not super up on group geek dynamic, so help me out: when did JJ Abrams go from being geek god to geek pariah? Does it coincide with his ascension to major success? Is this just geek hipsterism?
I think some of the criticism Abrams gets is justified, such as his reliance on nostalgia instead of having strong, compelling ideas of his own. I also think he gets caught up in the big ideas but often struggles with seeing them through.
Having said that, the level of vitriol he receives is ridiculous. It comes from the usual pockets of Internet fandom that like to turn certain directors into whipping boys while holding others up on infallible pedestals (see just about anything regarding Guillermo del Toro).
The Internet pretty much wouldn’t exist without snarky sardonic hipster nerds piling on to certain directors and establishing which movies are worthy of drool and which ones are worthy of scorn.
The level of vitriol Abrams gets is completely justified when his multitudes of shortcomings as a director, producer and writer in film are paired to the importance of the directing assignments he’s gotten.
There is no way that he should have been given the first Star Wars movie of a new trilogy that will set the tone for the next few movies and absolutely no reason his voice should have been given any weight on script considering the mess his films have been.
FISTOSALMON – Good points. Except there are lots of people who disagree with pretty much everything you said. Including, I’m assuming, the producers of Star Wars. But you’re right, all those people must be retarded troglodytes with not an ounce of the taste or sanity that you possess.
I have a hard time believing Disney or Lucasfilm will allow an iconic character like Han Solo to be killed off especially after the fan outrage with killing Chewbacca off in the EU books.
I don’t know. In Empire, it would have caused some major outcry.
But now, I think with Harrison’s age and 30 years of talking about killing Han Solo, it won’t be hard for most to swallow. It’ll be harder to swallow if the part ends up being a disappointment, though.
Ugh. I’m guessing that the next big mystery will be “does Han die or not.”
If that’s what happens, it will confirm my suspicion that the Mystery Box is less about what JJ wants to withhold and more to do with JJ allowing the Internet to eat itself alive with speculation.
All he has to do is sit back, let the questions roll in, play coy (or outright lie), and watch fanboys squirm.
It doesn’t speak highly of JJ. But it speaks even less so of fanboys.
Two things that concern me about Abrams are the two things I think were most responsible for the poor quality of the prequels. 1. Fan service. The films should exisit on their own, not as nostalgia. The fan service in the prequels only served to make the Star Wars galaxy seem small. 2. Lack of someone to say no. Abrams is now huge and I worry that, as with Lucas, no one will be willing to tell him when something doesn’t work.
Oh, please not a Star Wars movie shot like the Star Trek films with that zoom-in-zoom-out handheld psedu-documentary stuff…
PleasePleasePleasePlease
