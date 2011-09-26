‘The Chew’ debuts – but will it give viewers indigestion?

Today marked the big debut of “The Chew,” the food-oriented chat show that ABC felt a worthy substitute for “All My Children.” Whether viewers will feel the same, well, it’s too soon to tell. But the studio audience? BIG fans. You have never heard such an EXCITED STUDIO AUDIENCE since, well, probably “Let’s Make A Deal” or some show that gives out free cars. Yes, audience members will be getting free food, but I’m wondering if someone was tossing twenties into the stands to keep the excitement level up. It’s pretty clear that the more sedate, homey feel of most Food Network shows (with the exception of equally screamy Emeril’s programs) is being eschewed in favor of big excitement! Over things like psyllium husks! And apple rings! OH MY GOD, they’re making APPLE RINGS! While I understand the need to amp up a network show that’s solely focused on food, all the screaming is putting my teeth on edge — and I’m only five minutes in.
Michael Symon, Clinton Kelly, Mario Batali, Carla Hall and Daphne Oz are our hosts, which we are informed of repeatedly and at great length during the beginning of the show. We soon see all but one of our very eager, chatty food gurus seated in the on-set kitchen. Unfortunately, Mario couldn’t be bothered to show up. He was playing golf for charity. We will, however, see him cooking on a golf course later in the show. I’m not kidding. On a golf course. I’m wondering if Mario is already looking for ways to distance himself from “The Chew,” as if he sees a very flat souffle in the offing.
Our first dish is by Michael, a modern twist on pork and beans. But we won’t just be watching Michael cook mind you. That would be boring! We look at old photos of Michael. He used to have hair. Clinton talks about having a mullet. Michael tells stories about growing up. I am waiting for one of the hosts to break out the plates and start spinning them on his or her nose. Michael gives audience members samples of his meal. They, of course, love it, and Michael is so insistent on them loving it I don’t think they have a choice if they want to live.
Time for an informational break! Clinton tells us we’re spending more on food, despite the recession. Okay, that’s interesting. We’re splurging on, it seems, lots of cheesecake. Clinton makes a “Golden Girls” reference, and I now like Clinton even more than I did when he was just the guy on “What Not To Wear” (which, of course, he still is — wisely, he hasn’t given up his day job). Carla reveals that Daphne eats banana pudding after a hard day. There is a great deal of joshing and babbling over one another. It does seem that the hosts genuinely like each other, but I also feel as if they’re sitting on tasers that are wired to the control room. There’s a strong element of “Dance, monkey, DANCE!”
Daphne and Carla tell us about food they’re going to cook later in the show. And Michael tells us about something else he’s going to do later in the show. So does Clinton. An AWFUL lot of time is spent telling us about things we’re going to see… later. They might as well just get on their knees and BEG us not to go away during the commercial break.
When we return, Daphne shows us how to make a smoothie. Is there really an idiot in the world who doesn’t know how to make a smoothie? She sends Carla to fetch ingredients from the pantry, and look! She finds Dr. Oz, Daphne’s dad! Dr. Oz reveals that Daphne was the color of a blueberry when she was born. Dr. Oz is so keyed up I’d almost think he’d eaten sugar (and we know Dr. Oz doesn’t eat white death). Daphne reveals that by drinking these smoothies for breakfast during college, she lost almost 30 pounds. My God, what was she eating for breakfast before the smoothies? Lardwiches?
People in the audience get to sample the soothies. You eat well if you go see “The Chew.”
Next, Michael tells us why he loves using a microplane. Which is, basically, a shredder. Annnnnd… another commercial. I think there’s about 15 minutes of actual programming on this show.
Carla is making fried apple pancake rings. Drop apple rings into batter using a toothpick! You don’t get your hands dirty! If I ever choose to deep fry something, alright! Carla’s mom is in the audience. She looks dazed, but maybe the waves of panic and hysteria emanating from the stage are making her dizzy. The audience gets to eat this, too. Carla gives Clinton a recipe box. The audience ERUPTS into applause! Yay!
Now it’s Clinton’s turn. He likes to shrink meals down to cocktail party food. Cut up a steak and put it on a crostini! It’s an appetizer! Wow, if you cut up food into smaller pieces, you have party food! This is not brain surgery! And yet, it’s going to be a regular segment!
I think Daphne is secretly judging her fellow guests for making unhealthy food. Food is MEDICINE, dammit!
We finish the show with Mario cooking… remotely. He says good pizza dough should not be tossed in the air. Mario is the only person on the show who seems the least bit relaxed. He gets a wood burning pizza oven ONTO the golf course. Everyone in the audience gets pizza! Hysterical SCREAMING! Yay!
I’m exhausted after watching “The Chew,” and I’m hoping that our fearful five (or really, four) calm down as the show continues. I’m also hopeful that the show will get off the set and stop forcing our hosts to make merry with one another and the audience like nervous party hosts. On their own, I think each of these players has something to offer (though the producers need to find something else for Clinton to offer, and fast), and maybe a little more faith needs to be put into the star of the show — the food. Otherwise, people will be reaching for their antacids — and the remote.
What did you think of “The Chew”?
This crap in place of All My Children?! Forget it. I faithfully recorded AMC every day, won’t record this lame, boring excuse for a show. ABC execs are clueless idiots. Brian Frons had what was coming to him in Susan Lucci’s memoir, he is a pompous a$$ jerk for what he did to the cast and crew of that iconic soap. The negative reaction to The Chew in what’s being posted all over the web is immeasurable. What ABC did is an atrocity. Bye bye ABC – no more – you blew it.
That’s exactly what I did Larry! I recorded it everyday! They canned AMC to save money and lol…instead they’re losing money, ratings, and FANS! If I wanted to watch a food show…I’d just watch Rachel Ray or the Food Network!
Sure it was awkward but once they get their chemistry together it will come together. You hit it, once Mario gets on set I think things will come together. Only Day One, watch for a month!
Why watch at all? Everything The Spew is doing, I can find online or on FoodNetwork or HGTV. This show is completely unnecessary and an insult to anyone with active brain matter.
A guy who wasn’t quite gay enough for QEFTSG, the insipid spawn of Dr. Oz, a guy wearing striped socks and orange clogs who didn’t get the memo that when you’re half bald it’s time to ditch the ponytail, a screamer with crazy eyes, and a somewhat normal bald guy obsessed with meat. This is supposed to replace Erica Kane? ABC, you suck! I didn’t watch. I never will. The TV will be turned off or I’ll watch TYATR.
What a ridiculous waste of an hour. We’re spending more on food? No – we’re really not. Too bad the hosts are SO FAR out of touch with the reality of the recession that they could say something so ignorant of truth. I give it 4 months – TOPS – before ABC has to replace the Spew…and I hope Susan Lucci takes Frons out back and knees him in the manbags for what he’s done to the fans of the soap that held that network together for so long.
What a ridiculous waste of time. We’re spending more on food? No we’re not!! We’re watching every dime and penny…and we’re buying cheesecake?? Who are they kidding??!! This show is so far out of touch with the fans it’s laughable. I’m glad I locked out the title – I just hope the advertisers know that their products are being boycotted, and that their advertising dollars are being wasted on the Spew. I give it 4 months – TOPS – before it’s cancelled and ABC has no choice but to get AMC back into production.
It sucked!! Horrible!! loud,and showing us what we already know! I rather watch Rachel Ray, that’s enought cooking show for one day! What a waste on this crap of a show! I can’t believe they cancelled AMC for this dung! smh! What a mistake ABC did by trying to fix what was not broken! Now you’ve done it!! hahahahah!!! I can’t wait till this crap is cancelled! Bring back AMC!!!!
wow get over it you disgruntled soap opera losers. Get a life already…good Lord….
heard Mario burned the pizza, there was food cross contamination, can u say SAMONELLA?? This is what they replaced my beloved show with? To those who are trying to convince AMC fans that we are all misguided in our belief that we are better off without AMC! That will never happen…so get used to the backlash it will never stop…We will not be silenced by your misinformed statements of stating soaps are done…do you know just about every country in the world has soap operas?? What does that say? People internationally like soaps…duhhhhh ABC. Reality TV is the dying media just mark my words. People want escape from the reality not stupid scripted housewives & their drama of living beyond their means while the rest of us struggle thru work & hard financial times trying to make ends meet…the very least a major network should recognize that…but what do I know? I know this, I will not support the advertisers of “The Chew” or another replacement of AMC or OLTO… hoping the Chew CHOKES & I think Dr.Ozzie is gross(& YOUR LITTLE GIRL TOO!!!)
Can’t tell you what I think as I will NEVER, EVER tune into this show based on principal alone!! I was a die hard AMC fan myself, and I would rather suck eggs than watch this pathetic excuse for a replacement!!!
Haha, this journalist wrote everything I thought. I used to love Clinton until he fell in love with himself. That fat Oz girl is ridiculous. The Afro-chick has a flat personality and disgusting food, and I’m afraid her hair and Oz-girl’s is going to give me hairballs. Michael Symon and Mario B are great and they’re gonna regret this.
I agree the first episode was bad for all the reasons stated above. Because many people said it will get better, I tuned in for part of day 2’s show, and it was just as bad, and so many commercials! When I watched, it seemed to be a general pattern of 6 minutes of programming and then cut to 5 minutes of commercials. And Chef Symon didn’t even make his dish in under 5 minutes, it was a joke. I will not be tuning in again.
I am a huge AMC fan but tuned into the Chew for the first two episodes just so I could have an honest opinion. And it was worse than I could have imagined. After watching and seeing what low quality this show is, I am even more insulted by ABC’s decision to cancel AMC than I was before (which I didn’t think was possible). Not sure how long ABC can shove such horrible cheap programming down it’s viewer’s throats before they all stop watching the network altogether.
I like the chew. People are hating because it replaced their favorite soap. I like how fast they fix the food and the stars that pop in and out. Give them a chance. When I go to work I will be TIVO the program the Chew! You’ll Rock!
Breathtaking but not in a good way. Too many commercials; each host does not need to do a piece each day. Spread it out so it isn’t so frantic. Love the cast but the format definitely needs some tweaking.
Daphne OZ is really stupid trying to be Smarted than she really is because he Father is an MD…. So Dumb she is!
Yeah she is that girl need to really learn how to cook she look ridiculus on the show
Show is okay-never liked soaps anyway just a boring losers way to pass the time. But on the chew I find it hard to watch Carla-not too easy to look at, nice lady but a little scary looking.
I really like the Chew. I just wish they would go a little slower so I could see all the ingred.
Fire the blond idiot. She’s a nightmare with NO stage presence. Let daddy take care of her, the audience doesn’t deserve to suffer her there just because they’re fans of Mario and Micheal. I like Carla, she’s cool.
I used to like it, and the ‘chefs’ seem to like a good laugh and a bit of banter but I feel that I want to machine gun the audience. Why the hell do they have to scream and howl at……EVERYTHING? It’s the same on all studio audience based shows of course, but God Almighty , they go WAY over the top with this program. Whatever happened to American audiences over the years when instead of just polite applause, they feel the need to scream like demented banshees. Have a bit of self control for Gods sake, nothing is THAT exciting.