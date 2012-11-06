The Civil Wars cancel tour citing ‘internal discord’

We guess it wasn”t so civil after all. After one celebrated full-length album and two Grammy Awards, The Civil Wars have announced the cancellation of their current tour because of “irreconcilable differences.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Joy Williams and Paul White wrote: “We sincerely apologize for the canceling of all of our tour dates. It is something we deeply regret. However, due to internal discord and irreconcilable differences of ambition we are unable to continue as a touring entity at this time. We thank each and every one of you for your amazing love & support. Our sincere hope is to have new music for you in 2013.”

Additionally, they offer to refund anyone”s non-refundable charges incurred with the cancellation, including service charges and travel reservations. The pair were in the middle of a European tour with dates in Australia and New Zealand to come in 2013.

The last line about new music is a nice idea to hang one”s hopes on, although it”s hard to imagine that they could overcome whatever “internal discord and irreconcilable differences” they have that are intense enough to make them quit in the middle of a tour. But bands have certainly reunited after far more acrimonious situations.

White and Williams met in Nashville in 2008 and began writing together. They released an EP, produced by Charlie Peacock, that featured title track “Poison & Wine.” The song was featured on “Grey”s Anatomy” in 2009.

The Civil Wars released their first and only full-length set, “Barton Hollow,” in February 2011. The plaudits came fast and furiously as the duo was nominated for CMT Awards, Americana Music Awards, CMA Awards and for two Grammys for best folk album and best country dup/group performance. The group won both Grammys.

The Civil Wars were also featured on “The Hunger Games” soundtrack on the tune “Safe & Sound” with Taylor Swift. The soundtrack”s producer T Bone Burnett more recently used one of their songs, “If I Didn”t Know Better” to close the first episode.