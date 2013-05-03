The Coens’ ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ gets a release date in the thick of awards season

The Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” was picked up by CBS Films some time back and the course was set for a Cannes debut, which it will receive later this month. Oscar Isaac is on the rise and has the leading role, supported by the likes of Carey Mulligan, Justin Timberlake, John Goodman and Garrett Hedlund, among others. Bruno Delbonnel has filled in for the Coens’ usual cinematographer, Roger Deakins (who has been nominated five times for Coen endeavors), and the trailer promises lush production value.

So…how will the film figure into the awards scheme later this year? We’ll know in due time, but for the distributor’s part, eyes are clearly on the circuit as it has just been announced the film will receive a December 6 limited release with plans to expand wider on December 20. That puts it right in the thick of it, though it’s also a frame that didn’t pan out so well for Paramount’s period music drama “Not Fade Away” last year, financially speaking.

Seven Coen films have been recognized by the Academy to date. A brief history lesson…

“Barton Fink” (1991) — The first Coen film to land an Oscar nomination. It picked up three, for Best Supporting Actor (Michael Lerner), Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.

“Fargo” (1996) — The first Coen film to win an Oscar and be nominated for Best Picture, in addition to which it picked up another six nominations, for Best Director, Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. McDormand won, as did the Coens for writing.

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000) — Two nominations, for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

“The Man Who Wasn’t There” (2001) — One nomination, for Best Cinematography.

“No Country for Old Men” (2005) — The first Coen film to win Best Picture. It dominated the Oscars, also winning Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Javier Bardem) and Best Adapted Screenplay, while also picking up nominations (eight total) for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

“A Serious Man” (2009) — Two nominations, for Best Picture (the first year 10 were nominated) and Best Original Screenplay.

“True Grit” (2010) — A record nominations haul for the Coens with 10: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Jeff Bridges), Best Supporting Actress (Hailee Steinfeld), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. But it would go home empty-handed.

Which is your favorite? And how do you think “Inside Llewyn Davis” will fit, if at all, amid those efforts at the end of the day? Have your say in the comments section below.