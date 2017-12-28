SHUDDER

Elijah Wood has been a steady pop culture since his cinematic debut as “Video-Game Boy #2” in Back to the Future Part II. Where do you go from the role of a lifetime? Well: The Lord of the Rings, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and this year’s underrated I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

But he’s also behind-a-scenes presence. Along with directors Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller, Wood founded SpectreVision, a production company that provides a home for out-there genre films, like Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Greasy Strangler, and an upcoming virtual reality project with developer Ubisoft, Transference. We’ll have an interview with the SpectreVision gang later today, but until then, you can check them out on the latest episode of The Core, Shudder’s original series (co-produced by Uproxx).

There will be surprises.

SHUDDER

Here’s more on The Core.

The Core is a dissection of the brilliant minds from which genre films spring. Whether it’s a demo on head explosions, or a primer on avoiding predictable jump scares, The Core busts open the traditional talk show and plays with its guts. Host Mickey Keating and his guests examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. We’ll turn you on to what’s thrilling in filmmaking today, without subjecting you to a chat with that dude Greg from film school. (Via)

