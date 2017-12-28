Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision And Shudder’s ‘The Core’ Is A Match Made In Genre Heaven

Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.28.17 2 Comments

SHUDDER

Elijah Wood has been a steady pop culture since his cinematic debut as “Video-Game Boy #2” in Back to the Future Part II. Where do you go from the role of a lifetime? Well: The Lord of the Rings, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and this year’s underrated I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

But he’s also behind-a-scenes presence. Along with directors Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller, Wood founded SpectreVision, a production company that provides a home for out-there genre films, like Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Greasy Strangler, and an upcoming virtual reality project with developer Ubisoft, Transference. We’ll have an interview with the SpectreVision gang later today, but until then, you can check them out on the latest episode of The Core, Shudder’s original series (co-produced by Uproxx).

There will be surprises.

SHUDDER

Here’s more on The Core.

The Core is a dissection of the brilliant minds from which genre films spring. Whether it’s a demo on head explosions, or a primer on avoiding predictable jump scares, The Core busts open the traditional talk show and plays with its guts. Host Mickey Keating and his guests examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. We’ll turn you on to what’s thrilling in filmmaking today, without subjecting you to a chat with that dude Greg from film school. (Via)

To watch every episode of The Core, including recent installments with Saw‘s Leigh Whannell and American Psycho‘s Mary Harron, head over to Shudder.

Around The Web

TAGSShudderSpectrevisionTHE CORE

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP