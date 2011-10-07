The Cranberries return to give you new album ‘Roses’ next Valentine’s Day

The Cranberries want to be your Valentine.

On February 14, 2012, they’ll be releasing “Roses” (Downtown Records/Cooking Vinyl), the Irish band’s first studio album in ten years.

The ’90s hitmakers (“Linger,” “Zombie”) reunited in 2009 after a six-year hiatus and have been touring off-and-on since then, including their first-ever shows in China this past July.

Producer Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) returned to man the boards of “Roses.” He produced the band’s breakthrough debut “Everyone Else is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” and the biggest seller, 1994’s “No Need to Argue.”

“It’s kind of picking up where we left off,” singer Dolores O’Riordan told Billboard.com about the new record, revealing that several of the set’s songs began life in 2003 before the band took a break.



During the break, frontwoman O’Riordan released two solo albums — 2007’s “Are You Listening?” and 2009’s “No Baggage” — to some acclaim, but slow sales.

As a unit, the Cranberries’ last release was since “Wake Up and Smell the Coffee,” in 2001.

“It’s really cool, the chemistry,” O’Riordan also told Billboard. “It’s really just right. There’s something there when we’re together that’s really good. It’s not something that money can buy. It’s not really something anyone can really emulate. It’s got to do with energy and chemistry and that kind of thing. It’s like putting on a perfect pair of shoes. It just fits.”



The Cranberries will tour Australia in March, and are plotting a return to North America next summer.



Here’s the track list for “Roses”:

1. “Conduct”?

2. “Tomorrow”?

3. “Fire & Soul”?

4. “Raining In My Heart”

5. “Losing My Mind”?

6. “Schizophrenic Playboys”?

7. “Waiting In Walthamstow”?

8. “Show Me”?

9. “Astral Projections”

10. “So Good”

11. “Roses”



Hear a preview of “Tomorrow” today: