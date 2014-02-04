The CW orders sci-fi pilot ‘The Messengers’

The CW has given a pilot order to the strange-sounding sci-fi drama “The Messengers.”

Eoghan O’Donnell (“Teen Wolf”) wrote the pilot, which focuses on… Well, it’s confusing, so it might be better to just go with the official CW logline.

The CW says, “When a mysterious object crashes down to earth, a group of seemingly unconnected strangers die from the energy pulse, but then awaken to learn that they have been deemed responsible for preventing the impending Apocalypse.”

So it’s “Leftovers” meets “Star-Crossed” by way of “The Returned”? Or something?

CBS Television Studios and Thunder Road are producing “The Messengers,” which comes from executive producer Basil Iwanyk and co-executive producers Kent Kubena and Ava Jamshidi.

“The Messengers” joins “The Flash,” “Jane the Virgin,” “iZombie,” “Identity” and the nested spinoff “Supernatural: Tribes” on The CW’s pilot slate thus far.