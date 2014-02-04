The CW orders sci-fi pilot ‘The Messengers’

02.04.14 4 years ago
The CW has given a pilot order to the strange-sounding sci-fi drama “The Messengers.”
Eoghan O’Donnell (“Teen Wolf”) wrote the pilot, which focuses on… Well, it’s confusing, so it might be better to just go with the official CW logline.
The CW says, “When a mysterious object crashes down to earth, a group of seemingly unconnected strangers die from the energy pulse, but then awaken to learn that they have been deemed responsible for preventing the impending Apocalypse.”
So it’s “Leftovers” meets “Star-Crossed” by way of “The Returned”? Or something? 
CBS Television Studios and Thunder Road are producing “The Messengers,” which comes from executive producer Basil Iwanyk and co-executive producers  Kent Kubena and Ava Jamshidi.
“The Messengers” joins “The Flash,” “Jane the Virgin,” “iZombie,” “Identity” and the nested spinoff “Supernatural: Tribes” on The CW’s pilot slate thus far.

Around The Web

TAGSpilotthe cwThe Messengers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP