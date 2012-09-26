The CW orders up more ‘Oh Sit!’ and ‘Breaking Pointe’

The CW Network has ordered new seasons of “Oh Sit!” and “Breaking Pointe.”

“Oh Sit!” is an extreme spin on musical chairs, where 12 contestants go through physically demeaning obstacle courses in order to fight control of the chair. “Sit!” also features noted musical guests to serenade the competitors.

The series was created by executive producers Phil Gurin (“Shark Tank,” “Weakest Link”), Richard Joel and Deena Dill.

Meanwhile, “Breaking Pointe” takes a peek into the inner-workings of the ultra-competitive Ballet West, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where dozens of talented dancers compete for the coveted titles of Prima Ballerina and Premier Danseur.

The show is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, with Izzie Pick Ashcroft (“Dancing with the Stars”) and Jane Tranter (“Top Gear”) acting as executive producers.

Premiere dates for the new seasons will be announced soon.