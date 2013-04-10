The CW pulls ‘Cult’ from Fridays

Having previously failed on Tuesday nights and been shipped to Fridays, “Cult” has now been yanked from The CW’s Friday schedule, effective immediately.

While The CW isn’t officially saying that “Cult” has been cancelled, one can safely assume that most shows that fail to sustain enough of an audience to linger on Friday nights don’t get renewed.

The move followed a Friday “Cult” airing that drew under 600,000 viewers and did only a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49. The CW aired five episodes on Friday after relocating “Cult” following two less-than-successful airings on Tuesday nights after “Hart of Dixie.”

The CW will air repeats of “The Carrie Diaries” in the Friday 9 p.m. time slot over the next few weeks, a move that suggests which midseason drama the network has future plans for and which network drama is probably deceased.

Series creator Rockne O’Bannon responded to the scheduling move by tweeting, “Sadly true. CW Execs once called the last 5 episodes ‘outstanding.’ I guess too outstanding. You are great, SMART fans. Thx to u all!”

Folks at the CW say that the future of the remaining five episodes is to-be-determined, but the network has no current plans for them.

And for any network pilots still casting… Matthew Davis, Jessica Lucas, Alona Tal and Robert Knepper just might be available.