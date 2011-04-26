The CW renews ‘Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Supernatural,’ three others

In a sweeping wave of early renewals, The CW has picked up five of its favorites for the 2011-2012 season.
The pick-ups include such no-brainers as “The Vampire Diaries” and “America’s Next Top Model,” The CW’s two most popular shows overall, but also “Gossip Girl,” “90210” and “Supernatural.”
The CW is particularly proud of the Tuesday (April 26) announcement that “America’s Next Top Model” has been ordered for a pair of cycles for next season, including its first-ever All-Star Edition, which will air in the fall. The renewals will carry “ANTM” through Cycle 18.
The relatively youthful “The Vampire Diaries” is being picked up only for its third season, but the bloodsucking favorite is The CW’s most-watched show overall (with an average of 4 million viewers, if you factor in some amount of DVR viewership) and its top show in the netlet’s coveted female 18-34 demographic.
Although “Gossip Girl” gets guff for its plummeting overall ratings in its fourth season, the Monday drama remains The CW’s second most popular series among woman 18-34. Also struggling in overall viewership, “90210” gets big DVR bumps among young female viewers and will be back for its fourth season.
Also returning will be “Supernatural,” which has been one of the anchors of The CW’s solid Friday lineup this year. Of course, “Supernatural” will go into its seventh season without the help of the soon-to-end “Smallville.”
The CW’s pickups cleared up a few mysteries with upfronts still nearly a month away, but don’t worry, bubble-watchers. Freshman dramas “Nikita” and “Hellcats” remain in temporary limbo, as the the generally unkillable soap “One Tree Hill.”
Stay tuned…
And for people – like a certain Alan S. – who might still not be watching Supernatural regularly, or even at all, here’s a nice read (I agree with):
I dunno. I rented the first two seasons of Supernatural and I am definitely not hooked. I’ve heard so many good things about it but my experience is different. I don’t find the show scary or very interesting. And certainly not funny.
It’s okay but not something I feel I want to invest any more time in.
The first three seasons are good in their own right (in my opinion, anyway) but it never became a must watch show until season 4. if you are still not hooked, watch the season 4 premiere. (The mythology is pretty easy to flesh out if you’ve seen a couple early ones and through recaps).
As for the funny, there were a couple in season 3 (Bad Day At Black Rock, Mystery Spot), but the comedy really doesn’t come about until the later seasons (Yellow Fever, Monster Movie, Wishful Thinking, Changing Channels, The Real Ghostbusters, The French Mistake, I know I am Missing some…)
All-Star ANTM!! Me and the members of the topmodel.livejournal.com club have been itching for one for years, and drafting possible lists. I expect it to be heavy on late-cycle entrants, given the ‘flower of youth’ nature of the modelling industry. (also, to feature no one actually having mainstream success like Fatima, Katarzyna, Anya, Yaya etc)
Jessica – You raise *exactly* the concerns I’ve always had about an All-Star ANTM: The people I’d want back from the early cycles must be nearly 30 by now. Horrible, right? And then what would it take to get somebody like Yaya to go, “Well, I have a legitimate career as an actress, but what I really want to do is hear Tyra complain more about my complexion on a reality show”? A lot. Somebody like Fatima or Kararzyna might be different, because their success has been in modeling and while they’re *definitely* successful, are they so successful they couldn’t use a bit more exposure? Probably not….
But I agree that it’ll probably be weighted heavily towards recent seasons…
-Daniel