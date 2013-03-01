The CW resurrects ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ with Aisha Tyler

The CW is getting back into the comedy game, resurrecting the beloved improvisational favorite “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” for a summer run.

The network announced on Friday (March 1) that it has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with Aisha Tyler attached as host.

Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie are all set to return for the adaptation of the British format. The American version ran for eight seasons on ABC with Drew Carey as host.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will be pretty much the show you remember. Stiles, Brady and Mochrie will be joined by a special guest star each episode and will go through a series of improv games, with Tyler giving out points for comedic achievement.

ABC ran “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” from 1998 through 2004 to wildly varying amounts of success, earning Emmy nominations for Brady and Stiles and an Emmy win in 2003 for Brady for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program.

Carey went on to try some of the same gimmicks with much less success on The WB’s “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show.”

The CW announcement doesn’t reveal a premiere date for “Whose Line,” nor does it indicate if Chip Esten will be able to take time off from “Nashville” to drop in.