The CW sets air-date for Joss Whedon’s ‘Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog’

Announced at Comic-Con just two weeks ago, the network television premiere for “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” now has an air-date.

The CW has announced that “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” will air on Tuesday, October 9 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” was created by Joss, Jed and Zack Whedon along with Maurissa Tancharoen. It premiered online in July 2008 in three 14-minute installments. That seems to add up to a 42-minute running time, but in the executive session at the Television Critics Association press tour, The CW’s Mark Pedowitz said that there will be minor trims to fit the network time window.

The musical superhero tragi-comedy stars Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day and Simon Helberg.

At Comic-Con this month, Joss Whedon assured a Ballroom 20 crowd that a “Dr. Horrible” sequel was in development. Pedowitz told reporters on Monday (July 30) that The CW would love to be a hypothetical network TV home for the sequel as well.