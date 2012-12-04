The CW sets ‘Cult’ premiere for February

Remember all of that effort The CW spent this fall launching at least four nights of logically paired programming? How The CW made Tuesday a night of quirky female doctors with “Hart of Dixie” and “Emily Owens, MD”?

Well, with the failure of “Emily Owens, MD,” that plan is out the window, so The CW has given that Tuesday 9 p.m. slot to the twisted drama “Cult,” starting in the spring.

The CW has announced a Tuesday, February 19, 2013 premiere for “Cult,” which can claim compatibility with “Hart of Dixie” because both dramas come from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire shingle.

The Rockne S. O’Bannon-created drama focuses on a reporter (Matt Davis) whose investigation into the disappearance of his younger brother leads him down the wormhole into the passionate and disturbing world of TV fandom surrounding the TV series cult. He joins with a plucky production assistant (Jessica Lucas) to explore the mysteries that are spreading from the small screen into the real world.

Or something like that.

Alona Tal and Robert Knepper also star.

The CW announced last month that while “Emily Owens, MD” will air the remainder of its initial 13-episode order, it won’t be picked up for a full season, leaving the only notable hole in the netlet’s schedule other than a Friday 9 p.m. slot that The CW seems content to use for repeats.