The CW taps ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Identity’ for pilot pickups

Pilot season may be dead at FOX, but it lives on elsewhere, including The CW, which announced its first two pilot pickups of the winter on Wednesday (January 29) afternoon.

The two scripts going to pilot are “Identity” and “Jane the Virgin.”

The common elements in The CW’s two pickups: Young female protagonists and sources in international formats. Neither is based on a comic book. Sorry.

“Identity” was created by Corinne Brinkerhoff, from the Israeli feature “Dance of the Hours.” It focuses on a young woman in need of a transplant who discovers that she’s related to a powerful family. First she learns the son could provide her with a donor organ. Then she learns that the CIA is investigating the family’s ties to domestic terrorism and wants her to spy on them. The result is totes awkward, amirite?

“Star Trek” and “Sleepy Hollow” vets Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci will executive produce through their K.O. Paper Products banner along with Scripted World and CBS Television Studios. Also set as executive producers are Heather Kadin and Rob Golenberg & Alon Aranya.

“Jane the Virgin,” meanwhile, is based on a Venezuelan telenovela and focuses on a religious young Latina who is somehow accidentally artificially inseminated. The result is totes awkward, amirite?

Jennie Snyder Urman, who created “Emily Owens, MD” for The CW, is adapting and will executive produce along with Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl and Jorge Granier.

“Virgin” comes from CBS Television Studios in association with Electus.