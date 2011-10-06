The CW yanks ‘H8r’ for ‘Ringer’ repeats

Is Mario Lopez going to need to go door-to-door accosting nearly every American for hating on “H8r”? That may be the next step after The CW pulled the low-rated reality series from its schedule effective immediately.

The CW confirmed on Thursday (October 6) that “H8r” will no longer be airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. In its place, The CW will air repeats of the Sarah Michelle Gellar drama “Ringer.”

The move has the dual purpose of effectively canceling “H8r” — its most recent airing drew a woeful 1.15 million viewers and an even-more-woeful 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 — but also of potentially bringing new eyes to “Ringer,” which suffered a slightly odd ratings drop in its fourth airing after two weeks of steady and leveled viewership.

Several episodes of “H8r,” which featured Mario Lopez taking his celebrity friends to confront and humiliate adversarial civilians, remain unaired and the possibility still exists for a summer or spring burn-off. [Just in case you haven’t already, you can check out my review for the “H8r” premiere .]

After a relatively slow start to the Fall Cancellation Season, this has been a busy week, with “H8r” joining NBC’s “The Playboy Club” and “Free Agents” on the chopping block.