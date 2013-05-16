The CW’s 2013-2014 schedule splits up ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’

Two.
That’s the number of shows from The CW’s current schedule that will be in the exact same place on The CW’s 2013-2014 schedule, which was announced on Thursday (May 16) morning.
Two.
Not surprisingly, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Arrow” are the two shows representing bedrock stability on The CW’s schedule and it’s also not surprising that The CW is using both dramas to launch new shows in the fall, though it’s at least somewhat surprising what one of those shows is.
Let’s go through The CW’s schedule night by night, shall we?
Monday will see “Hart of Dixie” shift back to one of its old haunts, airing at 8 p.m. and leading into “Beauty and the Beast.” Thanks to astoundingly low ratings from the Monday 9 p.m. hour this year with “Gossip Girl” and “90210,” The CW almost won’t need to worry if “Beauty and the Beast” ratings plummet without “The Vampire Diaries” as a lead-in.
On Tuesdays comes The CW’s first surprise. The “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” will air in the 8 p.m. hour, without any ties to its sire, as most people expected. The spinoff will lead into “Supernatural,” has has seen an audience resurgence this season paired with “Arrow.”
“Arrow” will still lead off Wednesday and will be used to launch the folks-with-extraordinary-abilities drama “The Tomorrow People.” Yes, that schedule will make it The Night of the Amells, as Stephen stars on “Arrow” and cousin Robbie is one of the leads in “The Tomorrow People.”
On Thursday, “The Vampire Diaries” will remain at 8 p.m. and The CW is going to use it to launch into the historical romance “Reign,” featuring Adelaide Kane as the young Mary, Queen of Scots.
“The Carrie Diaries,” which struggled on Mondays this spring, will be back for a second season on Fridays at 8 p.m. where it will form a fashion-forward duo with the latest installment of “America’s Next Top Model.”
“We had a terrific season last year, growing our audience on-air, digitally and socially,” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “Now we are building on that success by continuing to add more original programming all year long, and by adding high-concept, exciting shows to our schedule that will help us continue our mission of broadening out our 18-to-34-year old audience. ‘Arrow’ was one of the breakout hits of this season, and we”re using that show and ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ our two highest-rated series, to launch our new dramas ‘The Tomorrow People’ and ‘Reign,’ on Wednesday and Thursday nights.”
For the second straight year, The CW will premiere its new shows in October after the rush of premieres on the other networks.
The CW has a variety of things ready to fill in at midseason, including the dramas “Star-Crossed” and “The 100,” plus the reality show “Famous in 12.”
Also on tap for a TBD premiere is “Nikita,” which will get a six-episode send-off, ending its 3+ season run.
Here’s the quick night-by-night:
THE CW”s 2013-2014 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM HART OF DIXIE (New Night)
9:00-10:00 PM BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (New Night)
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM THE ORIGINALS (New Series)
9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (New Night)
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM ARROW
9:00-10:00 PM THE TOMORROW PEOPLE (New Series)
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM THE VAMPIRE DIARIES
9:00-10:00 PM REIGN (New Series)
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM THE CARRIE DIARIES (New Night)
9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL
