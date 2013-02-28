The CW’s ‘90210’ will end its run this May

The writing has been on the wall for months, but the news is now official: The CW’s “90210” will have its series finale on Monday, May 13.

The CW made the formal announcement on Thursday (February 28) afternoon, but the fate of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot/sequel/extension wasn’t especially in doubt. Since shifting to the 9 p.m. hour on Mondays to make room for “The Carrie Diaries,” “90210” has been the lowest rated show on any of the five broadcast networks, averaging under 600,000 viewers for its most recent string of airings.

“The CW has had five great seasons with America”s favorite zip code, 90210,” blurbed CW President Mark Pedowitz. “I”d like to thank the talented cast, producers, and crew for all their hard work and dedication to the series. We are very proud of the West Beverly High alumni.”

The revamped “90210,” which originally relied heavily on guest appearances from original “BH90210” stars only to shift away from that model, premiered on The CW in 2008 to an impressive audience of 4.65 million viewers. After crossing the 100 episode plateau in December, “90210” has seven more original episodes to go and will be able to reach whatever resolution the writers desire.

The CW said farewell to long-time “90210” schedule companion “Gossip Girl” last year after giving that show a 13-episode final season to end its run.

Asked at the Television Critics Association press tour in January about the network’s responsibility to give shows a proper end, Pedowitz said, “I”m a big believer in giving fans, as you can tell by what we did for ‘One Tree Hill’ and ‘Gossip Girl,’ of giving fans a very satisfactory conclusion between a retrospective and a satisfactory ending. I think it”s something that we, as a television industry, need to do, because people who stick with a show for that period of time and invested that time deserve that sort of a gift.”

The announcement of the “90210” cancellation came one day after The CW shifted freshman drama “Cult” from Tuesday nights to Fridays. Depending on how it responds to its new home, “Cult” will be in limbo with “The Carrie Diaries,” “Nikita,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast” as The CW makes its decisions for next season.