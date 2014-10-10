“The Daily Show” hires 2 standup comedians

Following the departure of Michael Che, “The Daily Show” will introduce two new comedians in the coming months. “Stand Up Planet” host Hasan Minhaj (pictured at left), who”s appeared on Netflix's “Arrested Development,” joins in November as a correspondent. South African comedian Trevor Noah will make his debut in December as a contributor.

Animal planet developing a scripted live-action zombie animal drama

“The Other Dead,” based on the graphic novel, will take place during the “next Hurricane Katrina” where unrelenting storms causes the rise of undead animals.

Nielsen admits to a glitch that has skewed ratings since March

There is speculation that the “small error” may have benefitted ABC. PLUS: What does this all mean?

Pee-wee Herman pays tribute to Jan Hooks

Pee-wee's Twitter account tweeted: “Beautiful Jan Hooks, thanks 4 the smiles, chuckles & belly-laughs! Will never forget you. Rest In Peace, sweetheart.”

Funny or Die posts “SNL's” unaired sketch featuring Nasim Pedrad as Aziz Ansari

The “Mulaney” star recently talked about the sketch on “Conan.”

Watch “The Simpsons”” Cat Stevens couch gag

Sunday”s episode takes on the singer”s “Tea for the Tillerman” album.

Why is NFL picking Katy Perry over Rihanna and Coldplay for Super Bowl halftime?

Katy Perry, Rihanna and Coldplay were listed by the Wall Street Journal as being in consideration for the halftime gig in August. But Rihanna and the NFL aren”t on good terms anymore after last month”s CBS “Thursday Night Football” fiasco. And while Coldplay has no controversies, their recent singles have been disappointing.

Valerie Harper to guest on “Melissa & Joey”

She”ll play Melissa Joan Hart”s Aunt Bunny.