“The Daily Show” is heading to Austin for “Democalypse 2014: South by South Mess”

Starting Monday Oct. 27, Jon Stewart will spend a week in the capital of Texas covering the midterm election, and indicted Gov. Rick Perry.

Meredith Vieira”s talk show debuts up 41% from the shows it replaced

According to Deadline, “That”s the second-biggest increase over year-ago time periods for a talk-show premiere in nine years, behind only Steve Harvey”s show.”

“SVU” teases “Benson”s New Beginning”

Watch the new promo for Season 16 of “Law & Order: SVU.”

CBS adds new features to its alert system for NFL Sunday primetime delays

New this year is a CBS app for iOS.

“Bachelor in Paradise” was this summer”s greatest gift of television

“Imagine ABC”s 'The Bachelor' or 'The Bachelorette' edited by pranksters,” says Jada Yuan, “with all the talk of falling in love on a three-week reality show exposed for the fairy-tale delusion that it is, and no curtains on the fact that when you isolate a whole bunch of good-looking people with assorted psychological disorders on a beach in Tulum, they”re going to have sex. A lot of sex.”

“The Walking Dead”s” Robert Kirkman knows how the comic book will end

But he adds: “Luckily, because of the comic book series, this isn”t a show where we”re going to run out of ideas.”

“Friends” spinoff “Joey” premiered 10 years ago today

Matt LeBlanc”s sitcom was an absolute failure, though it lasted two seasons with the final four episodes of its 2nd season never airing.

“America”s Next Top Model” introduces the “Beard Weave”

Tyra Banks had guys put on wigs for their faces.

Watch the “Couples Therapy” teaser

Treach of Naughty by Nature and Deena from “Jersey Shore” will be joining “The Bachelor”s” Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell this season.

See MTV”s “Faking It” Season 2 trailer

The 2nd season has one main theme: guilt.

Kim Kardashian takes the Ice Bucket Challenge with Ellen”s help

Ellen DeGeneres had challenged Kim K to the ALS Challenge.

“Once Upon a Time” releases an extended Season 4 trailer

The minute-long trailer features a fierce Elsa from “Frozen.”