The-Dream releases free album under given name, Terius Nash

Hey music fans, there’s a new Terius Nash album! And it’s free!

Wait…who’s Terius Nash?

In a prime example of how-to-piss-off-your-label tactics, Nash (AKA R&B superstar singer/writer/producer The-Dream) is releasing his latest album under his given name, and it’s available for free download.

“1977” features 11 tracks, and only one listed guest star (Pharrell). “Form of Flattery” is being positioned as the first single from the set.

2010’s “Love King,” The-Dream’s third album, spawned two minor hits in “Makeup Bag” and the title track. The followup, to be titled “The Love, IV: Diary of a Madman” has been delayed several times. In the meantime, difficulties with his label, Def Jam, have led The-Dream to release “1977” for free, under the banner of his own imprint, Radio Killa Records. “Madman” is expected to be released later this year.

“1977” can be downloaded for free here.



What do you think of “1977”?