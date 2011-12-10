The end of the year is almost here, and the HitFix lists are coming soon

The year is over. For me, anyway.
On Tuesday, I’m recording the voice-over for my Top Ten Films Of The Year video, which Alex Dorn is already working to coordinate, part of the massive year-end onslaught of stuff you’re about to get from the rest of Team HitFix. It’s an exciting time of year for us because we’re sort of mainlining films in one last crazy buffet of a self-programmed film festival for about ten or twelve straight days.
And so as I sit down to write the list this weekend, I’m looking at the list of qualifying films, also known as “All the new films I saw in 2011.” Which is, according to my final count, 211 films. Not the most I’ve ever seen in a year, and not the least either. It’s a good solid average number.
I’m always amused by how seriously people take “the rules” when people are making lists at the end of the year. All I can tell you is that my film year is not the same as Greg Ellwood’s film year which is not the same as Kris Tapley’s film year or Guy Lodge’s or Dan Fienberg’s or Alan Sepinwall’s, just as my TV year is probably radically different than theirs, or my gaming year, or my year in books. Media becomes more and more of a personalized diet for people each year, because there’s so much of it, and because the ways we ingest it are so different. Even if you attend the same film festival as someone else, there’s no guarantee you’ll end up seeing the same things.
Because of that, I can’t worry about what’s “fair” and what’s not when it comes to putting my list together. The point is that these are the films that I saw this year, and it’s my personal attempt to make sense of them. If I saw a film at a public festival that anyone could buy a ticket to, then I’m going to consider it eligible. That would disqualify an event like Butt-Numb-A-Thon because so much of what plays at that festival is unreleased in any traditional sense. But something like Toronto or Cannes or Sundance? Totally fair game in my book.
Another reason I’ve given up worry about it is because there have been years in the past where I’ve held out on putting something on my list, convinced it would come out the following year, and then it never happened. When three years go by sometimes between a festival and a theatrical release, it leaves some films in a weird limbo, and I find myself unsure what to do with them. At this point, i think the best thing I can do is just put the films I love on my list, and if that means you have to make a note of it because it’s heading to theaters later, then so be it. At least you know it’s worth waiting for, right?
I’m going to publish a few different things this year. As I mentioned, my Ten Best Films Of 2011 list will be handled as a video piece that I will publish with an article. My runners-up list will be published as an article a few days before that. And a few days after that, I’ll put up my Ten Worst Films Of 2011 list. Depending on what sort of time I have, I may also give out a Special Awards For 2011 in another article, focusing on performances and directors and moments and events that really stand out when I look back at the past 12 months worth of movies.
In the meantime, here’s a list of all of the qualified films, in no particular order, so you can see what the pool is that I’m drawing from. I’ve also included a list of the films I did not see this year, and to the best of my knowledge, this pretty much covers everything I had a shot at during all the festivals, press screenings, and everything else. If you see something missing from the list that you feel is a huge oversight on my part, please let me know.
And I’m curious… how many films did you guys see this year? I do this professionally, so I figure I’m on the high end of the spectrum, but I would not be shocked if there are film fans who saw more than I did, nor would I look down on anyone who saw markedly less. I’m just curious because it’s one of those things I wonder about, and it seems like the right time to ask.
QUALIFYING TITLES FOR 2011 (213)
“30 Minutes Or Less”
“50/50”
“The Adjustment Bureau”
“The Adventures Of Tintin”
“Albert Nobbs”
“American Animal”
“Another Earth”
“Apollo 18”
“The Arbor”
“Arirung”
“Arthur”
“Arthur Christmas”
“The Artist”
“Attack The Block”
“Bad Teacher”
“Battle: Los Angeles”
“Beastly”
“Beauty Day”
“The Beaver”
“Beginners”
“Bellflower”
“A Better Life”
“The Big Bang”
“The Black Power Mixtape 1967 – 1975”
“Blackthorn”
“Bonsai”
“A Boy And His Samurai”
“Bridesmaids”
“Buck”
“Bullhead”
“Burke & Hare”
“Butter”
“The Caller”
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Carnage”
“Cars 2”
“The Catechism Cataclysm”
“Cedar Rapids”
“The Change-Up”
“Chillerama”
“Colombiana”
“Conan The Barbarian”
“Contagion”
“Cowboy & Aliens”
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
“A Dangerous Method”
“The Day”
“The Debt”
“The Descendants”
“Detective Dee And The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame”
“Detention”
“The Devil’s Double”
“The Dilemma”
“Dolphin Tale”
“Drive”
“Drive Angry”
“Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night”
“The Eagle”
“Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within”
“Fast Five”
“Final Destination 5”
“Flypaper”
“Footloose”
“Friends With Benefits”
“Fright Night”
“From The Sky Down”
“The Future”
“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”
“Gnomeo & Juliet”
“God Bless America”
“A Good Old Fashioned Orgy”
“The Green Hornet”
“Green Lantern”
“The Guard”
“Hall Pass”
“The Hangover Part II”
“Hanna”
“Happy Feet 2”
“Hara-Kiri: Death Of A Samurai”
“Hard Labor”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
“Headhunters”
“The Help”
“Higher Ground”
“Hobo With A Shotgun”
“Hop”
“Horrible Bosses”
“Hugo”
“The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)”
“I Am Number Four”
“The Ides of March”
“The Incident”
“The Innkeepers”
“J. Edgar”
“Jack and Jill”
“Jane Eyre”
“Jeff Who Lives At Home”
“Juan Of The Dead”
“Just Go With It”
“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”
“Kaboom”
“The Kid With A Bike”
“Kill List”
“Killer Elite”
“Knifepoint”
“Knuckle”
“Kung-Fu Panda 2”
“The Lady”
“Larry Crowne”
“The Last Circus”
“Like Crazy”
“Limelight”
“Limitless”
“The Lincoln Lawyer”
“Little Deaths”
“Livid”
“A Lonely Place To Die”
“Love”
“Lovely Molly”
“Machine Gun Preacher”
“Magic Trip”
“Margaret”
“Margin Call”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“The Mechanic”
“Melancholia”
“Michael”
“Midnight In Paris”
“Miss Bala”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Moneyball”
“The Muppets”
“My Sucky Teen Romance”
“My Week With Marilyn”
“No Strings Attached”
“One Day”
“The Oranges”
“Oslo, August 31st”
“The Other F Word”
“Our Idiot Brother”
“Paranormal Activity 3”
“Paul”
“Paul Williams Still Alive”
“Phillip The Fossil”
“Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Point Blank”
“Priest”
“Project Nim”
“Prom”
“Puss In Boots”
“The Raid”
“Rampart”
“Rango”
“Real Steel”
“Red Riding Hood”
“Red State”
“The Resident”
“Restless”
“Rio”
“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes”
“The Rite”
“The Roommate”
“The Rum Diary”
“Sanctum”
“Scream 4”
“Season Of The Witch”
“A Separation”
“Septien”
“Shame”
“Shark Night 3D”
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows”
“Silent House”
“The Sitter”
“The Skin I Live In”
“Sleeping Beauty”
“Sleepless Night”
“The Smurfs”
“Snow Flower & The Secret Fan”
“Sound Of My Voice”
“Source Code”
“The Squad”
“Straw Dogs”
“Submarine”
“Sucker Punch”
“Super 8”
“Take Me Home Tonight”
“Take Shelter”
“Take This Waltz”
“The Thing”
“Thor”
“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
“Tower Heist”
“Transformers: Dark Of The Moon”
“The Tree Of Life”
“Troubadors”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
“Twixt”
“Tyrannosaur”
“Unknown”
“A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas”
“Wake Wood”
“War Horse”
“Warrior”
“Water For Elephants”
“We Bought A Zoo”
“We Need To Talk About Kevin”
“Weekend”
“Winnie The Pooh”
“The Woman”
“Wuthering Heights”
“X-Men: First Class”
“Young Adult”
“Your Highness”
“You’re Next”
“The Zookeeper”
FILMS I MISSED COMPLETELY
“New Year’s Eve”
“W.E.”
“The Double”
“The Three Musketeers”
“Johnny English Reborn”
“In The Land Of Blood and Honey”
“Pina”
“Pariah”
“Coriolanus”
“The Darkest Hour”
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
“The Iron Lady”
“Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
“The Deep Blue Sea”
“This Must Be The Place”
“The Flowers Of War”
“Five Days Of War”
“House Of Tolerance”
“Anonymous”
“Immortals”
“11.11.11”
“Trespass”
“The Big Year”
“Texas Killing Fields”
“The Turin Horse”
“Mysteries Of Lisbon”
“Dream House”
“Abduction”
“What’s Your Number?”
“Mars Needs Moms”
I’m sure my list would have been affected by some of those films, but I’m not sure if it’s the Best Of or Worst Of that I’d have to alter. Whatever the case, timing and other factors (like fear) kept me from seeing those, and so it goes. We’ll have our lists for you just before Christmas, and I’m excited to kick off 2012 at Sundance, and then we can start this whole crazy process over again.
Jesus H. Flippin’ Christ, Drew, if you missed out on both “Abduction” AND “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked,” I don’t see how your 10 Best list is in any way valid. BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR.
Coriolanus is pretty amazing.
I was hoping you would be able to see Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. I really wanted to read your take on that film
Can you even get 10 for your “best” list?
I only saw 27 of the films you listed. However, I also saw Win-Win. My number will probably be closer to 35 by the end of the year, with this onslaught coming up. That’s about average for me, I think. Maybe a little less. (You duplicated The Sitter and Juan of the Dead if that matters to you.)
Your post got me counting as well. I saw 36 of the movies Drew saw, mostly the mainstream ones
As someone who pays for every movie he sees, but still writes about every single one, my tally is getting up to around 150. Hoping to reach it before the end of the year – it would be my personal highest tally ever.
In any case, I’m looking forward to reading your wrap up of the year Drew and seeing which films made you take notice (for good or ill). Write a comment…
I try watch about a film a day, but of current films I’ve seen 37 of that list. I wish I could of seen a whole lot more. Most of those that I did see we’re at the theater I work at. But I live in Maine and the theater I work at mainly plays family films so I normally have to wait quite some time for Art-house films to make it anywhere close to me , but sometimes I’m willing to trek down to Boston If I really must see something (Attack the Block for example).
I have seen 36 of the 213 you’ve seen. Things are a little difficult for me since I live in India and release dates / availability of titles here is an entirely different ball-game.
While a lot of the films you missed out on completely seem like objective clunkers, it’s a shame that you missed out on stuff like “The Turin Horse”, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”, “Coriolanus” etc. i’m not saying they were locks for either list…it’s just that I’d have loved to have known your stance on them in this calender year.
Also, I can think of one title that’s not on either list but should be, more so given that you *were* at Cannes: “The Myth of the American Sleepover”
56 I’ve seen between the two list’s. That’s actually a lot more than I thought I’d seen this year. Not bad…
So far this year I’ve seen 213 films, which I believe is a record for me. But I don’t do my lists until Jan 1st, so I can include all those holiday releases that take so much longer to come out here in Australia. It leads to annoying situations where I want to put Black Swan on the list somewhere but everyone else had it in last years and no-one seems to remember that far back here. I’m glad I wrote everything down this year! Especially seem as I just do this for fun. Can’t wait to see your lists!
Hey Robert. I’m in Australia too and Margaret and David of At The Movies always put up a list of every film released theatrically in a given year (so you can vote for your favs in the viewers poll). It’s on their website. I always print off the list and go through and mark off what I saw. I’ve only seen 39 so far which is a personal low for me, but considering I spent 6 months in a daze not watching anything at all, I think that’s pretty good. Playing catch up in the last couple of days and think I’ll be able to cross another 10 or 15 off the list before Dec 31st.
According to my list I’ve seen 45 films that count as 2011 releases based on where I am (UK), so a lot of those will definitely be 2010 for you, Drew. I still have lots I want to see before the end of the year, though, so it’ll be a desperate scramble to the new year before I officially tally up.
Anyway, can’t wait to see your choices.
I’ve seen about 44 movies released in 2011 (many of whic at homeh later on Blu-Ray).
You should see “Mysteries Of Lisbon” when you have the time. It’s a really good film. (And I’m not just saying that because I’m portuguese.)
Terri?
Of the films on your list, I’ve seen sixty four. I usually wait until January to do my year end so I can cram the last December releases that I can find, but I typically see about 80-100 new movies a year.
Not living in a big-big city, I feel that “December releases” that don’t make it to my next of the woods until January still count.
This used to confuse me so much when I was younger. “How can ‘The Thin Red Line’ be ‘one of the best movies of the year?!’ It just came out on January 14th?”
I saw 37 (of the 213) and 1 of the “not-seens.” I actually thought it would be more, but I guess I don’t have the same movie-watching time as I used to. (Maybe I just have an adult life now.) I can’t imagine I would I have seen any other movies you wouldn’t have. The 38 will probably increase to around 45 by the end of the year.
Drew, I think you missed Win-Win and Everything Must Go.
I’ve seen 49 movies released in my country (Spain) this year so far. I like to keep a list of all the movies I see from a couple years ago. This includes movies that were US releases last year. Including new and old I’ve seen 115 movies total so far. Which is low compared to past years but I suppose I’ve played a lot more videogames this year.
By my records I’ve seen 41 films from 2011, with a list of 58 left to see before I make my list (I’ll probably end up seeing about 40-50 of those before making my list). I usually wait until around Oscar time to finalize my list since it takes that long for a lot of these movies to reach my area. I basically use the Oscar rules to make my list, anything released in 2011 in the United States. Living in Iowa sucks this time of year for movies since everyone is releasing their best of lists full of movies I can’t even see yet. Luckily, periodic trips to Chicago help me see some of the smaller stuff.
I’ve got 37 films from your list…and there’s a ton from your list I plan to watch soon over break and there’s probably a few that I’ve seen that aren’t on there, like “Win Win”
There’s a couple of japanese movies I’m surprised that are not on the list, though some may have been 2010 but I’m surprised you havn’t seen: 13 assassins, Outrage, Arrietty the borrower, Bunny Drop
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t see any documentaries on here.
Or at the very least, some of my favorites from this year (Tabloid, Into the Abyss, Senna, Paradise Lost, Bill Cunningham’s New York, The Interrupters)
I’ve seen 38 out of your list, in this year where my firstborn entered the world and completely hijacked my every thought and spare minute. As an adult, I’ve never seen as few films as I have this year, probably only around 100-120 in all. This is also the first year since 2007 where I haven’t kept an exact tally.
I saw 480 films in 2007 (213 for the first time), 429 in 2008 (195 for the first time), 350 in 2009 (165 for the first time) and 395 in 2010 (178 for the first time).
A great deal of the films on your list haven’t been released in my European country yet, and I’m hoping to go to the movies a few times over the holidays. Still, this will be a fairly sad year movie wise for me…but probably the best year of my life so far.
One thing Drew should never do: Promise a specific artle or series on a deadline