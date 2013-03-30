The Essential Phil Ramone: 10 Recordings that defined the legendary producer’s career

Phil Ramone worked with such a vast array of artists over 50 years that it”s impossible to narrow down his essential work to only 10 recordings, but we”ve given it a shot. While we left out his work with Dionne Warwick, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart, Lesley Gore and his Broadway productions, as well as so many projects, they are all worth exploring. Ramone, who died today at age 79, won 14 Grammys and was nominated 33 times.