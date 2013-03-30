The Essential Phil Ramone: 10 Recordings that defined the legendary producer’s career

Phil Ramone worked with such a vast array of artists over 50 years that it”s impossible to narrow down his essential work to only 10 recordings, but we”ve given it a shot. While we left out his work with Dionne Warwick, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart, Lesley Gore and his Broadway productions, as well as so many projects, they are all worth exploring. Ramone, who died today at age 79, won 14 Grammys and was nominated 33 times.
The Stranger is a great album alright, but don’t discount Ramone’s other production’s with Billy Joel. Their run of seven albums together was, in my mind, nearly as remarkable as the magic The Beatles made with George Martin.
Don’t overlook the album I’d argue is even more of a masterpiece than The Stranger — 1982’s The Nylon Curtain. Probably Billy’s most ambitious album, melding strong social commentary with textured, Beatlesque sounds very different from anything he’d ever done before.
Joel and Ramone followed it up a year later with a total 180 — the fun, whimsical An Innocent Man which perfectly captured pre-Fab Four rock, R&B, and doo-wop Billy grew up with. Two very different, yet equally brilliant albums.
Guy- It doesn’t top “The Stranger” for me, but I agree about “Nylon Curtain,” especially “Pressure,” “Goodnight Saigon” (probably one of his most vocally challenging songs), and “She’s Right On Time.”
