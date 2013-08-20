‘The Expendables 3’ begins shooting: Official cast and synopsis revealed

(CBR)
After all kinds of speculation, pre-shooting talk and teases, The Expendables 3 finally has some official information – including a synopsis – courtesy of a press release from Lionsgate and Millennium announcing the start of principal photography.
The release confirms returning cast members Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews and Randy Couture along with new additions Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Glen Powell and real-life fighters Ronda Rousey and Victor Ortiz. However, it doesn”t say anything about other names floated around, like Jackie Chan, Mickey Rourke, Milla Jovovich and Nic Cage.
Here”s the official synopsis:
In THE EXPENDABLES 3, Barney (Stallone), Christmas (Statham) and the rest of the team comes face-to-face with Conrad Stonebanks (Gibson), who years ago co-founded The Expendables with Barney. Stonebanks subsequently became a ruthless arms trader and someone who Barney was forced to kill… or so he thought. Stonebanks, who eluded death once before, now is making it his mission to end The Expendables – but Barney has other plans. Barney decides that he has to fight old blood with new blood, and brings in a new era of Expendables team members, recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy. The latest mission becomes a clash of classic old-school style versus high-tech expertise in the Expendables” most personal battle yet.
Directed by Red Hill”s Patrick Hughes, The Expendables 3 was co-written by Academy Award winner Stallone as well as Olympus Has Fallen scribes Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt. The sequel is filming right now in Bulgaria and will be out on Aug. 15, 2014.
Join The Discussion: Log In With