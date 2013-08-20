‘The Expendables 3’ begins shooting: Official cast and synopsis revealed

(CBR)

After all kinds of speculation, pre-shooting talk and teases, The Expendables 3 finally has some official information – including a synopsis – courtesy of a press release from Lionsgate and Millennium announcing the start of principal photography.

The release confirms returning cast members Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews and Randy Couture along with new additions Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Glen Powell and real-life fighters Ronda Rousey and Victor Ortiz. However, it doesn”t say anything about other names floated around, like Jackie Chan, Mickey Rourke, Milla Jovovich and Nic Cage.

Here”s the official synopsis: