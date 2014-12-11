Final “Colbert Report” guest: Grimmy, AKA the Grim Reaper

Stephen Colbert”s final Comedy Central guests next week include Seth Rogen, Kendrick Lamar, military veteran Phil Clay and, for his finale, “colleague and lifelong friend” Grimmy.

George Clooney is pitching a TV dramedy set in the early '90s movie business

Clooney is teaming with “Rescue Me” co-creator Peter Tolan and “Foxcatcher” director Bennett Miller for a one-hour series that will explore the ’90s movie world from the perspective of studio executives.

Nicki Minaj is taking over “SportsCenter”

She”ll not only sing on Friday on the ESPN flagship sports show but she”ll appear throughout chatting about her favorite sports and athletes.

“Bones”” 200th episode: “It”s sort of an origin story”

“It really is examining Booth and Brennan and the beginnings of their relationship in another situation,” exec producer Stephen Nathan says of the Hitchcock-themed episode. “Everything is the same. It”s sort of an origin story. It is the start of the science of forensic anthropology in a bizarre and interesting way. It is seeing them meet the first time again and seeing that relationship begin again.”

Letterman Top 10: What happens when you statistically analyze more than 4,100 of Dave”s lists?

Turns out Regis Philbin has been part of more Letterman Top 10 lists than anybody else over the past three decades.

CBS extends Les Moonves contract through 2019

The CBS CEO”s contract now expires on June 30, 2019.

“Broadchurch” Season 2 to premiere on BBC America on Feb. 4

The ITV series will be one month behind the UK broadcast when it airs in the U.S. – check out the BBC America trailer.

Bella Thorne says she'll appear in MTV”s “Scream” pilot

Thorne says she”s playing the Drew Barrymore role from the original movie.

“Drunk History” Season 3 will delve into the histories of L.A., Las Vegas, New Orleans and other cities

The Comedy Central show will also visit Cleveland, Miami, as well as cities in New Mexico, Oklahoma and New Jersey.

“Jane the Virgin”s” Gina Rodriguez on her Globes nomination: “I screamed at the top of my lungs”

“I was very emotional last night, like, whatever happens happens – leaving it open to a bigger universe: God and the HFPA,” she says with a laugh of her Gold Globes nomination. “Obviously, I wanted this. I have wanted this. It”s a dream come true. I”ve been getting calls and texts all morning. It”s been incredible.”

TLC releases a sneak peek at “Kate Plus Eight”s” return

Kate Gosselin returns in five specials starting Jan. 13.