The first ‘Big Hero 6’ teaser makes Marvel cute

Superheroes aren't usually this adorable.

Our first real look at the upcoming animated Marvel/Disney film “Big Hero 6” is here.

The studio has unleashed a brief, dialogue-free teaser in which a junior genius designs some sort of giant, cuddly robot-superhero-blob-thing called Baymax, and then must get the childlike butterball ready for action. The film's plot finds Baymax joining a team of crimefighting newbies, with names like Wasabi-No-Ginger, Honey Lemon, GoGo Tomago, and Fred.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Don Hall (“Winnie the Pooh”) and Chris Williams (“Bolt”), “Big Hero 6” is the first, of presumably many, animated Disney films based on Marvel properties. There's certainly plenty of material to go through. So far, “Big Hero” looks much more in-line with recent Disney animated films like “Wreck-It Ralph” and the Pixar pantheon than the live-action Marvel movies. In fact, Marvel gets nary a mention in the teaser (nor is the Marvel logo is shown).

The film's voice cast includes T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung and Maya Rudolph, although we haven't heard from them yet.

“Big Hero 6” will be released on November 7.