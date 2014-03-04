The First Episode Of ‘Step 9’ Botches The Apologizing Part

A blacked out Donnell Rawlings is the worst friend anyone could ever have. Just ask Fred and Sue.

As part of the new Above Average web series 'Step 9,' comedian Rawlings must make apologies to everyone he wronged while drunk as hell. But as with many good intentions, things go downhill quickly. After all, why should you apologize for things no one can prove actually went down, right? As the saying goes, 'Pics or it didn't happen.'

Episodes Two and Three will be premiering later this week, so be sure to subscribe here to stay up to date with Rawlings trek through 'Step 9.'