The First Episode Of ‘Step 9’ Botches The Apologizing Part

03.04.14

A blacked out Donnell Rawlings is the worst friend anyone could ever have. Just ask Fred and Sue.

As part of the new Above Average web series 'Step 9,' comedian Rawlings must make apologies to everyone he wronged while drunk as hell. But as with many good intentions, things go downhill quickly. After all, why should you apologize for things no one can prove actually went down, right? As the saying goes, 'Pics or it didn't happen.'

Episodes Two and Three will be premiering later this week, so be sure to subscribe here to stay up to date with Rawlings trek through 'Step 9.'

Around The Web

TAGSabove averageDonald RawlingsPARODYStep 9Step Nine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP