‘The Flash’ casts its Kid Flash

The CW's various superhero shows continue casting actors to play familiar comic book characters, with “The Flash” hiring Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale (“Insurgent”) to play Iris's nephew Wally West, who in the comics eventually becomes Flash's sidekick Kid Flash – and, for a long stretch starting in the mid-'80s succeeded Barry Allen as the Flash himself. Lonsdale will become a series regular sometime in the winter.

In the press release, “Flash” producer Andrew Kreisberg said, “Just like when we met Grant (Gustin) for the first time, we instantly knew Keiynan embodied all the heart and courage of a hero. We are so excited to be bringing this much-beloved character onto the show.”