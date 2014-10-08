“The Flash” has CW”s best debut in 5 years

The comic book-based series drew 4.5 millions, the CW”s best launch since “The Vampire Diaries” in 2009. It also beat the demo viewers on ABC and Fox. Meanwhile, on ABC, “Selfie” and “Manhattan Love Story” saw a 20% drop off in their 2nd episode.

MTV”s “Awkward” renewed for a 5th and final season

The hit comedy is currently halfway through its 4th season.

Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman dress as “Thelma and Louise”

Watch the funny ladies” photo shoot for People. PLUS: Silverman considers gender reassignment surgery in a video for the National Women's Law Center.

Hilary Swank to host Fox”s Thanksgiving night “Dog-a-Thon”

“The Great American Dog-a-Thon” will give viewers the chance to adapt rescue dogs.