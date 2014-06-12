‘The Flash’: Meet the STAR Labs team in new featurette

(CBR) As “The Flash” continues to gain momentum ahead of its Fall debut, The CW has released a featurette expanding on several of the lesser-known characters fans will come to know when the series debuts. As Tom Cavanagh — physicist Harrison Wells — introduces his S.T.A.R. Labs employees, Caitlin Snow (As Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon (As Carlos Valdes), and explains the relationship all three develop with Barry Allen (As Grant Gustin), helping him become the Flash after they save the new hero's life.

“The Flash” features the Barry Allen version of the character from DC Comics, who was created by Robert Kanigher, John Broome and Carmine Infantino. “Arrow” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg are at the helm of the series, and co-wrote the pilot script with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. It also stars Jesse L. Martin, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, John Wesley Shipp, Michelle Harrison and Patrick Sabongui.