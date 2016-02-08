The Flash teases Killer Frost

The Flash has been teasing the arrival of the alter ego of Danielle Panabaker's Caitlin Snow — the villainous Killer Frost — for some time. They revealed a glimpse of the character in the Season 1 finale, but the time has come to meet her in the flesh.

The upcoming “Welcome to Earth-2” will see Barry Allen enter the parallel reality where Killer Frost dwells. Take a look at the teaser poster for the episode below.

The episode synopsis follows:

“Barry, Wells and Cisco journey to Earth-2 to rescue Wells” daughter, Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) from Zoom. Barry is stunned when he runs into Earth-2 Iris and Joe, but nothing prepares him for meeting Killer Frost and Deathstorm (guest star Robbie Amell). Meanwhile, back on Earth-1, Jay (guest star Teddy Sears) has to take over the Flash”s responsibilities when a meta-human nicknamed Geomancer (guest star Adam Stafford) attacks Central City.”

The Flash: “Welcome to Earth-2” is set to air Tuesday, February 9 at 8 P.M. EST on The CW.

Meanwhile, take a look at our theory on the true identity of this season's villain in the video below.