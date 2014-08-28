‘The Flash’ Trailer: Chad Rook shows up as Weather Wizard

#The Flash #Arrow
and 08.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “The Flash” is getting closer and closer to its debut episode in October, and The CW has released an all-new trailer combining footage from star Grant Gustin's appearance as Barry Allen on “Arrow” with new looks at the upcoming series — including a glimpse of actor Chad Rook as Clyde Mardon/Weather Wizard and more footage of Barry's encounter with “Arrow's” Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen.

The new trailer follows a recent promotional poster for “The Flash” that gives a better look at the Central City skyline.

“In the comic book, here was a guy who could run really fast, and he's dealing in the sci-fi world,” executive producer Greg Berlanti said in August. “He had a sense of humor, and a sense of awe of the things that were happening to him, and around him. You put that all together, and you just get a brighter show. And we wanted to contrast it from 'Arrow' — and we were all big Donner 'Superman' fans. I've always felt that was the most iconic version of the bright superhero world.”

“The Flash” debuts October 7 on The CW.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Flash#Arrow
TAGSarrowthe cwThe Flashthe flash tvweather wiz

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP