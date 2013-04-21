‘The Following’s’ Adan Canto joins ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

04.21.13 5 years ago

Professor X has bagged another pupil.

“The Following” star Adan Canto has been cast in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” as confirmed by the actor via Twitter on Saturday evening. “Thrilled tobe X-Men!” tweeted Canto along with a photo of himself, director Bryan Singer and cast members Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Shawn Ashmore attending a Montreal Canadiens hockey game (photo embedded below).

While the identity of his character remains unknown at this point, speculators have the Mexican actor pegged to play Sunspot (nee Roberto “Bobby” de Costa), the New Mutants co-founder who has the ability to manipulate solar power. The above-mentioned theory rests on the following tweet sent out by the actor earlier this month, in response to a fan’s question about his upcoming projects:

@kristagaz: @adancanto no hints on your new projects??” 1) I might turn into a ball of fire if someone pisses me off.

So, you know, make of that what you will. For now, the production has yet to officially weigh in.

Based on the classic 1981 Chris Claremont storyline of the same name, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” will see the “present-day” X-Men attempting to prevent an alternate future in which mutants are confined to internment camps. The time-traveling narrative will feature cast members from both the original trilogy and from Matthew Vaughn’s 2011 prequel “X-Men: First Class.” (You can check out a gallery highlighting “who’s in and who’s out” of the forthcoming sequel below.)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is slated for release on July 18, 2014.

 

