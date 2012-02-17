‘The Good Wife’ courts Matthew Perry for a recurring role

Matthew Perry has booked a recurring role on CBS’ “The Good Wife,” joining the Emmy-winning drama’s cast in March.

CBS announced on Friday (Feb. 17) that Perry’s first “Good Wife” episode will air on Sunday, March 25.

Perry will play a Chicago attorney heading up a panel investigating a police shooting. His character will butt heads with Julianna Margulies’ Alicia when she’s named to the panel.

Most recently seen on “Mr. Sunshine” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” Perry is, of course, best known for his role as stressed out tennis star Roger on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Perry was also an Emmy nominee for his work on NBC’s “Friends” and a two-time nominee for his guest turns on “The West Wing.” Yes, Perry earned more Emmy nominations for “The West Wing” than for “Friends,” which struggled to equal his Emmy nomination tally for “The Ron Clark Story.”