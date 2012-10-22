‘The Help’ director in talks for James Brown biopic

Brian Grazer’s long-developing James Brown biopic may have landed a suitably A-list director.

“The Help” director Tate Taylor is in talks to bring the Godfather of Soul’s life story to the big screen, according to Deadline, while Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has boarded the currently-untitled project as a producer.

If Taylor signs on, the next step is to find a lead actor and distributor for the film.

“It”s a great honor to be involved with a project as rich as the story of the legendary James Brown,” said Mick Jagger in a statement. “He was a mesmerizing performer with a fascinating life.”

The script by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Fair Game”) tracks Brown’s rise from poverty-stricken youth to international superstar who influenced generations of artists with his flamboyant stage presence and powerful vocals. Brown, who died of heart failure in 2006, was actively involved in the project’s early development, though his family will continue to play a role.

“I am deeply honored that Mick Jagger and Brian Grazer, two of my husband James Brown”s favorite people, have entered into a partnership to bring his inspirational story to the big screen,” said Tommie Rae Brown, the widow of the late singer.

So who should play the Godfather of Soul? Any suggestions?