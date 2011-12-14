‘The Help’ leads SAG nominations, Demián Bichir surprises in Best Actor

Things I correctly predicted in this morning’s Screen Actors’ Guild nominations list: “Midnight in Paris” and “Bridesmaids” landing nominations in an unusually comedy-heavy Best Ensemble slate; “The Help” coming out on top with four nominations, including (hurrah!) a supporting bid for multi-tasker Jessica Chastain; Glenn Close’s ailing Best Actress campaign for “Albert Nobbs” getting a boost with recognition from her fellow actors; “The Descendants” breakout Shailene Woodley getting the cold shoulder in the supporting actress category; and “Young Adult,” “Hugo,” “War Horse” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” among the films frozen out entirely.
Things I (and, as far as I can tell, everyone else) did not predict: a Best Actor nomination for Mexican veteran character actor Demián Bichir, whose performance as a hard-up immigrant worker in Chris Weitz’s indie “A Better Life” was praised to the skies by critics upon its release in June, but was widely considered to be a forgotten factor in the Oscar race. No more. By landing a nod ahead of more heavily buzzed dark horses, Michaels Fassbender and Shannon, Bichir is a new player to watch in a field that currently has only three surefire Oscar nominees.
Also very much in the hunt, after seemingly slipping a bit since his film’s indifferently-received release, is Leonardo DiCaprio: successive nods from SAG and the BFCA in the past few days suggest many admire his methodical portrayal in Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” even if they’re cool on the film.
More surprisingly, the Guild also came to the rescue of his co-star Armie Hammer in the supporting category, which is especially unexpected given that current precursor leader Albert Brooks (for whom I imagined SAG members would have a lot of affection, but apparently not) missed the cut. Indeed, SAG really mixed things up in the Supporting Actor race, also tossing in a mention for fading “Moneyball” hopeful Jonah Hill, while Nick Nolte followed up his BFCA nod yesterday with another mention. Hard luck, Ben Kingsley and Patton Oswalt.
As with Best Ensemble, my predictions were five-for-five in the Best Actress category: if any group was going to stick up for Glenn Close, it was going to be this one, and they evidently liked the film enough to hand a supporting nod to Janet McTeer, too. Tilda Swinton, meanwhile, continues her good run of fortune with the precursors: if even SAG, with its mostly middlebrow tendencies, can groove to a film this prickly, she’s clearly looking good for an overdue leading Oscar nod. Many will be surprised to see Charlize Theron missing from the lineup, but I’m not: superb as she is in “Young Adult,” I sense her character’s (and film’s) lack of obvious likeability is a barrier for many voters.
The Supporting Actress race, meanwhile, is flung wide open here. Vanessa Redgrave missed the cut, though the Academy’s British voting bloc could well save her in the Oscar race; for Shailene Woodley, getting snubbed here is perhaps more of a danger sign. Following on from yesterday’s BFCA nod, Chastain’s mention here for “The Help” clearly establishes that film as her prime Oscar pony, as we suspected would be the case: she could even be a threat for the win now, but the possibility of splitting votes with co-star Octavia Spencer remains. With that in mind, could Bérénice Bejo slide through the middle on a current of love for “The Artist” (which I’m guessing will also take the ensemble prize)? I’m starting to think she might.
Finally, the nominees in the top category suggest voters were in one of their moods where they’re more concerned with honoring their favorite ensembles than with predicting the Best Picture category, and good on them. Nobody’s suddenly going to start thinking “Bridesmaids” (which also snagged yet another nod for the currently-coasting Melissa McCarthy) is a stronger Best Picture threat than “War Horse” or “Hugo,” but this apparent lack of interest from the actors does put a dent in their hopes: you have to go back to “Braveheart” in 1995 (the SAG ensemble award’s inaugural year) to find a Best Picture winner that wasn’t nominated here.
Meanwhile, it’s hard to know what to read into the absence from the list of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”: whispers from SAG screenings is that audiences were high on both the film and young lead Thomas Horn’s performance, but none of that translated into nominations. Did the film simply screen too late to capture wider voter attention, or is something wrong? We’ll have a clearer idea when the other guilds weigh in next month.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Midnight in Paris”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kenneth Brangah, “My Week with Marilyn”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jassica Chastain “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
SAG throws in quite a few wildcards.
No Woodley or Brooks is disappointing.
Brooks will be fine, I don’t think Hammer will get an Oscar nom.
Yeah, I’m not worried about Brooks — the Academy tends to skew a little more hip than SAG.
I think that will help Theron to a certain extent as well.
Ok Guy so what are your predictions on best sup actor? SAG usually misses by one but I think they’ll miss two this year because I’m almost sure they didn’t watch Extremely Loud and Brooks is obviously getting in, but the real question is who is going to replace Bichir?
Very unsure about how the Supporting Actor category will fill out, but I’m confident of two things: a) Brooks will be nominated, and b) Plummer will win.
Oh, and I’m still confident Fassbender will find a place in the Best Actor lineup.
Guy: Right, and right.
And right.
I have to dissagree with you in that Demian Bichir’s nomination doesn’t actually mean anything. I think that’s the actor springing for something they know won’t get nominated by the AMPA’s, because it’s not big enough for them. But I’m not sure who’s hurt more by the lack of a nomination, Fassbender or Oldman. I was actually more surprised to see Fassbender’s name missing than Oldman’s. I think TTSS will be a BAFTA juggernaut, so the brit block will lend their extra support to him.
“I have to dissagree with you in that Demian Bichir’s nomination doesn’t actually mean anything.”
Huh? Did you read what I wrote? I say exactly the opposite. He’s in the race.
I didn’t mean that you’re predicting him for a nomination, but I don’t think he’s even a possibility, which you do, too many bigger films and bigger names above him. SAG has a nomination like this every year.
Right, I misread you. But I think it’d be a mistake to write him off completely: when there are a lot of soft contenders bunched at the bottom of the field, surprising things can happen.
That’s true. I just think there’s a difference between saying something is a possibility and it actually being a possibility. People should list him as a dark horse after this, but I don’t think it will happen anyway. Although I think I said the same thing last year about Javier Bardem, so what do I know?
The most surprising (in fact, one that unleashes my deepest indignation) is Gary Oldman being snubbed by his fellow actors.
I can’t for the love of God, imagine he’s going to miss out another nomination come Oscar time. CRIMINAL.
I agree that it was a big missed opportunity, but I think it says more that Fassbender wasn’t nominated than Oldman not being nominated. I think that 5th slot falls to him.
Yeah, Oldman has been nommed before by SAG (one of the few committees that appreciate him). So the fact that he missed here is definitely worrying for him.
I had the idea (a naive one, it seems) that ACTORS would step up for one of the all time greatest. Do they envy him?
The fact that people that share his same profession fail to recognize him is nothing but infuriating.
I’d say that Oldman’s only chances rely on his British collegues. It’s up to them by now.
PS Excuse my rage.
No need to excuse it, it is suited well to this scenario. :)
“Do they envy him?”
No, we adore Oldman. We envy Clooney. And he gets nominated.
BAFTAs will help Oldman, and the movie, a lot.
Actress: I agree regarding Theron. It reminds me of Gosling last year, in a way. The character’s nature may be too much of a turn-off. In general, the film itself seems to be overestimated in its awards hopes.
Ecstatic for Swinton! She needed this and I’m glad that voters are embracing the performance. Here’s hoping that persists all the way to a 2nd Oscar nod.
It’s unlikely that Olsen will slip in now. So it seems that there will be no first-time nominee for the first time in ages. Just when you think you know it all, haha. If Close gets the Oscar nom, I think she can still win….Or, maybe she just had a lot of love from the TV sect and will still be snubbed? I can dream….
Actor: As with Close, interesting seeing DiCaprio here, too. Not sure if in both instances, voters loved the performances or they were just hooked on early buzz for each and couldn’t shake that off. Hm. Still kinda hoping he’s a surprise snub, but I knew the hammy deglam factor (+ Eastwood) would be irresistible to voters.
Really awful to see Fassbender get snubbed. I hope the Academy is smart enough not to miss this opportunity, as a snub for him would be tragic in this context. He won’t win, but he really deserves this nomination. Someone pointed out though that Watson, Bardem, and such have all been snubbed for daring, controversial roles at SAG, but embraced by the Oscars, so I hope that is true.
Poor Oldman. Not sure if even the BAFTA segment can salvage his chances…? Maybe, but Idk. I’d love to see Pitt in supporting instead, snubbed here in lead, to make room for Fassbender. But most likely, it’s better to just hope Bichir is swapped out for Fassbender instead.
I cannot believe Fassy was snubbed! WTF! And Close?! Get her out of here! Theron and Fassy (who by the way I’m praying to the relationship gods to see them get together… how hot would that be?!) better put some heat in their Oscar campaign because I cannot bear to witness the same line-up for the Oscars.
I think “The Artist” is unbeatable at this point, unless “The Descendants” wins Best Picture Drama at the Globes, the SAG Ensemble and the DGA.
I think “The Artist” is unbeatable at this point, only “The Descendants” has a tiny little chance. There’s only 9 movies with a chance to get nominated right now, the one’s on the Best Picture sidebar and “The Tree of Life”.
I like Dicaprio, but I really would rather see someone like Oldman take his place. I’ve settled that despite the critical love, Shannon and Harrelson probably won’t get in. Fassbender. Who knows? This isn’t Dicaprio’s best work or really close to it so I rather they bone to someone new to the game or someone else often.
It almost seems like early buzz + the fact that Leo has been snubbed recently for Revolutionary Road, Shutter Island, and Inception has = this nomination. Plus the fact that he IS actually very good and nommed on merit. But Leo has 2 baity roles next year, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens to him this year versus next.
I could see him get supporting for Django.
I knew I should have gone with Janet McTeer. I thought Mulligan could sneak in for Shame, considering her role in Drive and an afterglow from An Education as reasons enough.
Still, really sweet for Midnight in Paris and Démian Bichir getting in, though they could have gone the extra mile for Corey Stoll to really add some weight to his film’s ensemble nod. The McCarthy nod annoys me to no end, and while the Golden Globes are more than likely to repeat it, I hope that’s it for her – but I hope they also recognize Rose Byrne, at least.
Bummed over Drive, ‘Martha’, and Fassbender missing out. It’s too much of a feelgood year, it seems.
I think it’d ABSURD that Stoll is not on that MiP list.
I was originally talking about nominating him for Best Supporting Actor, so I had to check sagawards.org to see if I had misread you or not – and holy crap, what is this.
Carla Bruni is in, but no Corey Stoll !?
This is terrible. Yeah, it’s nice to have MiP nominated and all, but this is like getting a birthday cake with a finger mark over it – thanks for the gesture, but it’s already spoiled.
I like how they list Carla Bruni as “museum guide”. She was such a pivotal character. They might could have put in “man behind counter #2” and “running women” too.
Stoll is NOT listed in the Ensemble Cast?! What! The film’s best performance goes completely unmentioned.
And still Carla Bruni is listed. So she has a SAG card? Absurd, indeed.
Oh, but Adrien Brody is in. Good, I guess, the ‘rhinoceros’ bit was funny, alright, but he was no way better than Corey Stoll. Or Allison Pill, for that matter.
Was this some kind of pre-announced turn of events? I checked at MiP’s poster again and they’ve only listed the same people the SAG awards did. Complete nonsense from both parties.
Yeah, SAG has a totally BS system of nominating ensembles. Being a non-insider layman, I can only describe it as follows: the main credits in a film have two tiers: 1st Tier, where the actors get their names on the screen all by themselves, and 2nd Tier, where the supporting actors share title cards with 2-4 names per screen. Only these 1st Tier actors are eligible for the Ensemble prize. Thus, 1st Tier Carla Bruni gets in, 2nd Tier Stoll and Pill are out.
Awful, yes. But this is how SAG’s done it for years. What really rankles is that MiP (and ALL Woody Allen movies) features each Tier on the screen all at once.
But no actor ever gets a solo credit in a Woody Allen film — one of his trademarks is that the cast is always listed on a single title card. So this explanation doesn’t hold up.
Forgive me, Guy, but it DOES hold up…at least the Tier aspect of it does. I even mentioned Woody’s system at the end of my comment. Woody has a 1st Tier of A-listers and a 2nd Tier of supporting actors in nearly every one of his films.
In Midnight in Paris, the credits read: STARRING Bates, Brody, Bruni, Cotillard, McAdams, Sheen, Wilson And then CO-STARRING Tom Hiddleston, Allison Pill, Corey Stoll etc.
This is how SAG nominates Ensemble and always has. Only the 1st Tier is eligible. If Hugo had been nominated for Ensemble, Jude Law and Christopher Lee would be in but Helen McCrory and Michael Stuhlbarg would not.
Thanks for clarifying. This is plainly an idiotic rule.
As I said at the first, I don’t claim to fully understand it, but it’s just what I’ve noticed through the years. It seems apparent that the SAG Ensemble nomination relies solely on the billing and not the actor’s contribution to the film.
Yes, it’s stupid, possibly penny-pinching and elitist, and it sucks. If I should one day break out in a film that gets nominated for “Outstanding Performance by the CAST in a Motion Picture,” I will not be considered a part of my own cast because it’s unlikely that I will be starring in it.
Some bloggers have been saying that Swinton has been battling for the fifth spot with Close, Mara and Olsen. I feel she is mostly firm in the fourth spot while Close is battling out the fifth spot with Theron and potentially Mara. The Academy nominations may have a little suspense in the Best Actress field after all…
I agree. Little reason to bet against Swinton at this point.
I totally agree. I think Swinton is solid for an Oscar nomination. Everyone seems to be behind her performance, which is a great thing considering it’s one of her best. I still think Theron could usurp Glenn Close come Oscar time or even Rooney Mara (as you said) if the film becomes a big hit and her turn is universally praised. I don’t think it’s that surprising that the actors nominated her here (they did for Damages also), but Oscar may not follow suit given the generally lukewarm response to Albert Nobbs.
Yeah I think it is pretty safe to think the definite top 4 will be Davis, Streep, Swinton, and Williams. I like that the 5th spot is somewhat of a wildcard and I hope they decide to fill it with something edgier such as Olsen or Theron (or possibly Mara?) rather than Close. I haven’t seen Albert Nobbs but it just doesn’t seem like a very surprising or world-shattering performance (or film) compared to others in the hunt.
MyKill, Albert Nobbs is NOT good. That’s why I am so baffled. It’s incredibly boring and a chore to get through and Close does not give a performance that edges out Theron or Olsen’s magnificent work in their respective films.
Yup, I agree with MYKILL here, Swinton is #4, Close, Mara, Olsen and Theron are fighting for #5. I hope for Olsen, but it’s the only one of the four I’ve seen to date.
Well, if you want world-shattering, ya gotta go with Dunst!
Swinton is one of those actors that I have a (perhaps irrational) aversion to. I’m finding it disheartening that she’s becoming a lock when people like Dunst, Olsen, and Theron gave such terrific performances and are likely to be shut out.
AR, I agree. Under normal circumstances, I would put Dunst in the top five, but given the debaucle with von Triers, I sadly have to concede that ship has sailed.
@ AR – I agree with you about Dunst – she has given my favorite lead female performance in a film I’ve seen (so far) this year. But as JFK has said, the Academy is unlikely to nominate Melancholia for any awards at all after all his troubles in Cannes this year. Which is a shame, b/c I think it really deserves it. If the film had been distributed by someone like Fox Searchlight or Sony Pictures Classics then it would have been a completely different outcome I feel.
Guy, do you think the Brit vote can get Oldman in, like Redgrave?
He seems to be missing from a lot of critics’ lists as well.
It’ll get Fassbender in. Whether it can carry Oldman in too… well, I’m starting to worry.
I’m worried. I haven’t seen the film yet, but it looks like voters haven’t really warmed up to it.
You think they’ll go for Fassbender over Oldman? Seeing how TTSS was a BO juggernaut and critical smash over in the UK, wouldn’t Oldman have the leg up? not to mention his veteran status as one of England’s finest actors
Guy, what makes you think they’ll prefer Fassbender to Oldman. I would think opposite.
Buzz. Heat. The film’s a story, and the performance is more outwardly sensational.
Supporting Actress: Thrilled that Woodley was snubbed. If it takes McCarthy being nominated to do that, then awesome. That being said, it’s a pity Mulligan might get snubbed in her favor. Hooray for Chastain having the right prized pony to ride.
Supporting Actor: Why is Hill being nominated here?! Please just let this be some sort of TV voter anomaly thing. Horrible, waste of space, nothing performance. This nod is far more infuriating than Hammer’s, imo. Hill just did nothing but look at Pitt dumbfounded all the time. Ugh. I sincerely hope Oswalt and/or Brooks snub foremost Hill and maybe Hammer. I can approve of a Hammer Oscar nod though, at least.
I have a feeling that if Jonah Hill somehow becomes a frontrunner because Plummer is playing gay, that The Sitter will work in his detriment, much like Norbit did for frontrunner Eddie Murphy five or six years ago…
I’d be okay with McCarthy IN if it means Woodley out. As much as I prefer a person like Rose Byrne being delegated for ‘Bridesmaids’ buzz, I enjoyed McCarthy. Woodley did nothing for me.
“I have a feeling that if Jonah Hill somehow becomes a frontrunner because Plummer is playing gay…”
Nothing about this statement really makes sense. Since when does the Academy have a problem with actors playing gay? And I hardly think Hill is next in line.
Friggin’ LOVE these nominations.
After years of predictable races, I embrace the variance.
Things that make me go hmmmmm:
-DiCaprio, but no Fassbender, Oldman, or Shannon. The 5th spot will be a real nail biter.
-Close (actors going to bat for her) and Swinton in, Theron surprisingly out.
-No Brooks (thought he was popular!?), but Hammer (SAG must love hammy acting), Hill, and Nolte! I’m telling you … come Oscar nom morning … I won’t have a clue who gets in (there are still surprises to come, I’m sure).
-McTeer in, but no Redgrave (eek), Mulligan, or Woodley (which Guy predicted).
Again, lovin’ this. Also … yay to Jessica Lange for getting nommed for American Horror Story.
Kris, have you seen Midnight in Paris’s Ensemble cast list? Very interesting to exclude Corey Stoll, yet include Andrien Brody and the tour guide.
[www.sagawards.org]
Er, “Dear Guy,”
I thought it was interesting that four films had double nominees but no ensemble. And then you had Midnight in Paris, with no other nominees; and Bridesmaids and The Descendants with only one.
good observation. That just shows what a weird, but interesting Oscar season this is, thus far.
The Artist is the film to beat now but The Descendants could still sneak in. I’m kinda wishing War Horse or Extremely Loud will make a splash in the guild awards to make the race even more exciting.
The acting race is still wide open, no lock winner yet as in the vein of Firth, Portman last year. I’m beginning to think that Swinton actually has a shot to win Best Actress now. Actor will be a three way race between Jujardin, Pitt and Clooney. Supporting categories have split as well. Nice! I really hope the level of uncertainty will continue on until Oscar night :D
I posted this in AC but I’ll ask here to because I want an answer –
I think I have asked this in a previous year but I always forget. How do actors get nominated at the Oscars? I know only the actors vote for them so that constitutes all acting members of AMPAS? So confusing…
The reason I am curious is because if the actors nominate the actors how is there such a big gap between who SAG nominates and who AMPAS nominates? Aren’t most of the acting members of AMPAS also members of SAG?
I think it’s something like 1,200 SAG members are the ones who vote in the Academy. And something like 4,200 SAG members (from film and tv) are selected randomly to vote for the SAG awards only. So … you could get a scenario where maybe, say, only 300 SAG members from the 1,200 in the Academy were actually randomly chosen to vote for the SAG awards out of the tens of thousands. Is that right?
Good question. I think the SAG voting body is around 4,000 actors (not sure about this number). AMPAS has a total of 1,183 actors in the Actor’s branch.
Yes, only the Academy’s acting branch votes for the acting Oscar nominees. And JJ1 is right: that’s a much smaller group than the SAG voting body. Hence the discrepancies, not to mention SAG’s favouring of more middle-of-the-road fare.
I posted a possible answer for you on the AC article :P.
The SAG voting body is far more than 4,000 actors. Think of any actor you’ve seen in even a several minute scene in a movie. They’re probably in SAG unless they’re not from the US, and even then.
And the SAG nominating committee is 2,000 randomly selected members. So SAG is often sort of like a get out the vote operation for the various Oscar campaigns. The earlier movies have a significant advantage, so ELAIC, which screened at the end, too little, too late, got snubbed.
Another difference is that the voters at SAG cite five nominees on their ballot, and each of the five receives one vote toward a nomination. With the Oscars, the voters rank their five nominees, and only the top nominee receives a vote until that person is eliminated, at which point the second-ranked nominee receives a point. There is also partial credit assigned to your second-ranked nominee is your first choice gets a boatload of #1 votes and is assured a nomination right from the first ballot. It’s a complicated system, in other words. Oddly, the differences between the two nominee lists aren’t all that great most years. The year “Gosford Park” was up, I think the best supporting actress category was all screwed up, with only one nominee from the SAG list carrying over to the Oscars. But most categories most years have, at most, one different nominee. Intensity of support is the one thing to look for: If people are putting Glenn Close down as their fifth nominee on the SAG ballot, she probably is toast with the Oscars.
Good point, Frank Lee. I didn’t realize that with SAG, if you’re on a ballot, it counts. But if you’re mostly 4th or 5th on Oscar ballots, you’re probably toast. That, indeed, doesn’t fare too well for someone like a Close. But who knows?
Personally, I’m rather disappointed in some of the surprises here.
That Best Actor category is going to be something of a heartbreaker no matter who ultimately gets nominated. Not seeing Fassbender or Harrelson or Shannon or Gosling in that top five just feels wrong, meaning I would have liked one of these names to appear at least. Oh, well.
And from almost everything I’ve read, Close had fallen out of the conversation for a reason. Obviously I have great esteem for her body of work, but I would have liked a bolder choice like Mara or Theron or Olsen. But I know the Guild loves to pay honors to veterans.
And I’m very disappointed to see Brooks and Redgrave not included in their respective categories. Boo!
I guess, like some are saying, this adds some suspense to the oscar race as clearly things are still shifting.
I agree. My heart dropped as soon as I saw the actors that were snubbed. I honestly feel like this list of nominees was a rough draft and the real list is going to be posted later, but I know that is just wishful thinking…
“War Horse” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” among the films frozen out entirely.”
These films really didn’t help their own cause by screening late and not being opened yet. SAG membership is vast and it’s voting blocks are random. It helps to be build presence by having been seen months ago.
And for War Horse, though there are VG performances (from what I’ve heard/read), it’s not your typical actorly movie. The movie seems to be more about the story, the horse, the look, and sounds of it; not necessarily ‘performances’.
SAG isn’t always concerned with recognising “actorly” movies in the Best Ensemble category, though — when they like something enough, they go for it regardless. Remember that “Slumdog Millionaire” won this award.
True, forgot about good ‘ole Slumdog. In this instance, I feel like The Artist is somewhat like that? Other than Dujardin, Bejo, and Goodman … is it an ensemble type of movie? And if it’s not, that shows The Artist’s power.
Dear Academy: Please please please nominate Michael Fassbender for best actor in Shame! You can fill up the rest of the nominees with whoever or whatever you choose, but don’t let that daring and unforgettable performance go to waste. I will wear my pajamas inside out and backwards, pray to the rain gods, sacrifice a cow, whatever it takes to make this happen. Please don’t dissapoint in this one nomination!
Cosign.
hopefully I didn’t come across as too psychotic b/c I am actually just trying to be silly – I’m not THAT obsessed or anything LOL (although I would really think it was bad ass of the Academy to go bold and nominate Fassbender but I’m not going to keep my hopes up since I’ve been burned in the past ;^P.)
No, not at all! You come across as very passionate and I am completely with you. Fassy >>>> DiCaprio and I NEVER thought I would say that. His performance in Shame was THE best male perf of the year.
Ditto, ditto and AMEN!!!
Amen, Mykill
sorry, but not if it means Oldman gets shafted. Fassbender will have plenty more opportunities.
Why can’t there be room for both? In fact if the final nominees looked exactly like they are predicted in the sidebar for the best actor category, then I would be a happy camper. I’m nervous that it might not happen though, but I definitely have my fingers crossed….
WTF. I hope Theron pulls a Williams’ circa 2010 and goes on to be nominated for an Oscar. Close really shouldn’t have gotten that spot… I don’t give a shit if she’s due… that’s such a silly reason to nominate someone who gave a mediocre performance in a mediocre film. Theron, Oswalt, Brooks and Oldman were robbed! Armie Hammer?! Are you kidding me?
Fassbender too… good god, this is one unfair lineup! I am peeved!
Glenn Close = the random Hilary Swank vote 2010
That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Not entirely random — people did predict her, after all. Perhaps she’s more Robert Duvall in Get Low.
Yes you’re right. I’m sorry, I’m just super bummed to see her in when I really hated Albert Nobbs. The Duvall comparison makes more sense. I just wish it were Theron :/
I’d say Bichir is the Swank of the year. People have talked about Hammer, Hill, and McTeer enough. And though Bichir is very good (and the screener got out early) … I think it’s the most obscure nom of the morning.
@Laura Steart – I am bummed about Theron as well and hope that she gets in over Close at the Oscars. I actually haven’t seen Young Adult yet – I see it this Friday! – but you have been such a champion for the film and for Theron’s performance that I am extremely excited and expecting something pretty brilliant (which I am sure will be delivered.) I will definitely report back what I thought after I see the film finally!
@MYKILL- Haha, I’m sure I’ve been annoying some people with my raves for Young Adult and Theron but I truly do believe it’s one of those performances (and a film) that should be recognized and in a fair world, would actually go on to win. I too hope she gets in over Close at the Oscars… like I mentioned earlier, I hope what happened to Williams’ last year happens to Theron. I’m sure she will get a Golden Globe nod, which should put some more steam into her campaign. Anyway, I hope you enjoy the film. I’m going to see it again this weekend. Looking forward to your thoughts!
@JJ1- Yeah, possibly. I do think Hammer is such a random inclusion though. He was good sans makeup. The makeup really distracted from his performance. In any case, I didn’t think he was as strong as DiCaprio. I’m super sad to see Brooks and Oswalt out… not cool SAG peoples, not cool :(
You haven’t been annoying to me :^D – I personally really like it when people are vocal about films/performances that they really enjoyed – especially for films that I may not get to see for a while. It clues me into what other people are thinking and gives me something to get excited about. So this is one of those cases where I have heard from you(and others) for a while now that Theron is pretty extraordinary in this part, and my excitement for this film has only built up over the past couple of weeks. Can’t believe I’m finally seeing it in two days!
Corey Stoll is this year’s Rooney Mara in The Social Network, then.
:(
Dear Oscar Gods, Don’t give Glenn Close a nod just for being Glenn Close. There were some incredible lead actresses this year (Olsen, Theron, Dunst, etc.), so please don’t disappoint us by acknowledging Close in what is a so-so performance convincing performance. While you’re at it, please throw in Fassbender and Oldman.
THIS! If only we could make the final decisions of who could be nominated, things would be so much better off LOL ;^P
Trex, keep prayin’ man!
Don’t worry guys, if Close gets in this year then twenty to thirty years from now they will reward Liz Olsen or Charlize for being Liz Olsen or Charlize.
Loud and Close was too late – I’ve seen almost everything and I haven’t seen that yet. The invites to screenings just started arriving in my inbox last week, when I happened to be out of town. Mid-December is a tricky time for Guild screenings.
glad to hear this take (from a SAG member). :)
Wow, these are the strangest SAG nominations in years. Nobody can say these are lazy or conformist.
Anyway, I still think it’s absolutely ridiculous “The Ides of March” isn’t included for Best Ensemble. I know it’s almost completely faded by now but it really deserved this.
Yeah, I did expect Ides to pop up here for ensemble
I don’t understand how Tinker Tailor is not one of the best ensemble performances of the year? It might be THE best.
Well, a lot of these surprises are results of weeks of campaigning screenings and parties.
As more Oscar voters see all the movies over the next few weeks, we’ll see some of the changes reflected – BAFTA/Oscar noms.
It doesn’t seem like the best actress category at the Oscars will have a designated ingenue this year. I expected Elizabeth Olsen to receive a SAG nod and probably be ignored by the Globes, but even the actors won’t back her up.
Swinton’s Oscar win in 2008 was a rather unexpected one. Many had tipped Cate Blanchett or even Ruby Dee as most likely to win. That could have been attributed to the lack of a viable frontrunner in that category.
Do you think year that a similar scenario could come into play again if Swinton is nominated this year for “Kevin”? Could she be a surprise winner if the critics continue to be in discord with one another?
Swinton’s 2007 Oscar win wasn’t a surprise — it was an open category, but she had the most momentum going in. A lot of pundits were predicting her.
Anyway, she can’t possibly win for “Kevin,” though she deserves to. It’s all in the vehicle.
I predicted Swinton after her BAFTA win. It seemed to me, at the time, that the win there finally tipped the scale to her.
Certainly can’t accuse them of not throwing in a few curveballs this year. I can’t imagine anyone even thought of Demian Bichir as a contender let alone a possible nominee.
Vanessa Redgrave misses out again, though she got a TV nomination. And Albert Brooks missing seems rather shocking. I wasn’t that big on his performance myself, but I didn’t think he’d go missing from any of this week’s three big nomination announcements.
The continued love for Bridesmaids is just puzzling. It was funny but it was in no way shape or form so funny to warrant SAG nominations. Sigh.
Anyway, glad Midnight in Paris got the ensemble nomination I was hoping for. It’s a movie with no major standouts, but they all did their parts superbly.
Where’s “Melancholia” and Kirsten Dunst? I can’t believe that after that awesome performance, a Best Actress award at Cannes and a NSFC award, she gets snubbed from the SAG and GG awards. So unfair, she deserves much more exposure.