‘The Hobbit’ tops 2013 most-pirated movies list

(CBR)Even Middle-earth isn”t immune to piracy: “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” tops TorrentFreak‘s list of the most illegally downloaded films of the year.

Peter Jackson”s first “Hobbit” film is followed in the Top 10 by “Django Unchained”, “Fast and Furious 6”, “Iron Man 3”, “Silver Linings Playbook”, “Star Trek Into Darkness”, “Gangster Squad”, “Now You See Me”, “The Hangover Part 3” and “World War Z”.

Interestingly, of those films only “Iron Man 3”, “Fast 6” and the second “Star Trek” film are among the 10 top-grossing films of the year, according to Box Office Mojo.