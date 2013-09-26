‘The Hobbit’s’ Martin Freeman to star in FX’s ‘Fargo’ TV series

Martin Freeman is heading for Coen Bros. country.

The “Sherlock” star has been cast as the co-lead in FX’s “Fargo,” a 10-episode limited series inspired by the Coen Bros. film of the same name, according to Deadline. Freeman will play the role of Lester Nygaard, a small-town insurance salesman whose life is shaken up by the appearance of a mysterious stranger named Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton). The former character is being compared to William H. Macy’s Jerry Lundegaard from the original film, though the show will center around a completely new “true-crime” story.

“Fargo” was penned by Noah Hawley (“Bones”), with Joel and Ethan Coen serving as executive-producers. Adam Bernstein (“Breaking Bad,” “Californication”) is set to direct the pilot episode.

