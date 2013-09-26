‘The Hobbit’s’ Martin Freeman to star in FX’s ‘Fargo’ TV series

Martin Freeman is heading for Coen Bros. country.
The “Sherlock” star has been cast as the co-lead in FX’s “Fargo,” a 10-episode limited series inspired by the Coen Bros. film of the same name, according to Deadline. Freeman will play the role of Lester Nygaard, a small-town insurance salesman whose life is shaken up by the appearance of a mysterious stranger named Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton). The former character is being compared to William H. Macy’s Jerry Lundegaard from the original film, though the show will center around a completely new “true-crime” story.
“Fargo” was penned by Noah Hawley (“Bones”), with Joel and Ethan Coen serving as executive-producers. Adam Bernstein (“Breaking Bad,” “Californication”) is set to direct the pilot episode.
Will you be watching “Fargo”? Sound off by voting in the poll below.
I’ll watch Martin Freeman in anything, he’s brilliant.
Martin Freeman is a brilliant actor and seems like a terrific guy. Billy Bob Thornton is a talented man but sounds like a horrible, egotistical diva. I’ll watch it, but I’ll bet they won’t have any fun making it. [www.youtube.com]