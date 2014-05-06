The Honest Trailer For ‘Star Wars II: Attack Of The Clones’ We Needed In 2002

Back in 2002, Star Wars fans were in still in denial about the clusterfudge that was 'The Phantom Menace.' Surely it wasn't that bad. Lucas must have some sort of master plan to tie the trilogy together. Right? But then 'Attack of the Clone Wars' was released and it turned out nope, there was no plan. We were just watching the train wreck that is George Lucas on a lore bender with no one to clean up behind him. If only Screen Junkies had been there with this trailer, how many tears would we have been saved?

