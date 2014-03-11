‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ explodes onto Blu-ray and DVD

Although Lionsgate and “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence will soon be moving on to the 2-part finale “Mockingjay,” the studio isn't quite through with “Catching Fire” just yet.

In its first weekend of release, the “Hunger Games” sequel sold an estimated 3.9 million DVD and Blu-ray units. It was also the biggest digital launch in Lionsgate”s history. Those opening weekend digital sales topped the first “Hunger Games” by a whopping 40%.

“Fire” was the #1 opening on all major digital platforms, including iTunes, Xbox, Amazon, Vudu, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Google Play and Sony Entertainment Network.

“This is a monster opening and a tremendous result for the second film in a franchise, underscoring the enormous momentum of 'The Hunger Games' films,” said Lionsgate's Ron Schwartz, in a press release. “Opening weekend packaged media sales of 'Catching Fire' were comparable to the first 'Hunger Games' title released nearly two years ago while digital sales grew by nearly 40%. With strong increases in digital revenue and Blu-Ray accounting for 50% of packaged media sales, the opening weekend performance is driving significant margin growth and is a testament to the strength of the franchise.”

“We opened 'Catching Fire' on nearly 20 digital platforms, including six that have launched since the home entertainment debut of the first 'Hunger Games' film in 2012, and it was number one on almost all of them,” added Lionsgate's Jim Packer. “The broad demographic appeal of 'The Hunger Games' franchise uniquely positions it for this surge in digital ownership.”

In its initial theatrical run, “Catching Fire” hunted down $424 million domestically, making it the 10th highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

It also stars Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Jena Malone, Donald Sutherland, Geoffrey Wright, Sam Claflin, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1” will be released November 21, with “Part 2” following on November 20, 2015.